Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 dates revealed

Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 will see sales, offers, events and shopping promotions from June 27 to August 31.

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) announced the dates for what is billed as “the most value-packed edition of DSS ever”.

Spanning 66 days, the event will see Dubai’s retail sector anchored around three distinct shopping windows:

Summer holiday offers from June 27 to July 17

Great Dubai summer sale from July 18 to August 10

Back to school from August 11 to 31

Dubai Summer Surprises 2025

Each period will comprise offers, exclusive retail promotions and mall activations.

DSS opening weekend celebrations from will run from June 27 to 29 and, adding to the occasion will be the eagerly awaited return of the Beat The Heat DXB concert series for two epic weekends at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from July 4 to 13.

The shows kick with Tul8te and Almas on July 4m while the DSS entertainment calendar will also include:

Jazziyat ft. Banah at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray on June 27

Adnan Sami live at Coca-Cola Arena on June 29

Adonis taking the stage at Dubai Opera on July 3

Shreya Ghoshal live at DWTC on July 19

Made in Kuwaiti theatrical play at Dubai Opera on August 29 and 30

DSS also features Summer Restaurant Week from July 4 to 12 July and limited-time flash sales like the 12 Hour Sale and Daily Surprises.

Plus, families can unwind with unbeatable staycation deals at citywide hotels and extended getaways at iconic attractions, perfect for creating lasting memories with loved ones.

Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by partners which including: