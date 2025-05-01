Dubai’s Al Ghurair Centre opens new 21 Café run by staff with Down Syndrome

Al Ghurair Centre, the Middle East’s first modern shopping mall, has unveiled 21 Café, Dubai’s first food and beverage establishment operated entirely by staff with Down Syndrome.

The initiative comes as part of Dubai’s ongoing commitment to support people of determination, ensuring inclusivity across all sectors of society.

Down Syndrome, which affects approximately one in 800 births globally, has a higher prevalence in the Middle East at 2.2 per 1,000 live births, according to figures from the Centre for Arab Genomic Studies.

Beyond medical challenges, individuals with this genetic condition often encounter significant social barriers.

The café’s name references Trisomy 21, the medical term describing the extra copy of chromosome 21 that causes Down Syndrome.

Raghu Raman, Owner and Managing Director of 21 Café, established the venue after being inspired by his son’s experiences.

The establishment, located on the second floor of Al Ghurair Centre, represents a significant development during the UAE’s designated Year of Community, showcasing the emirate’s dedication to accessibility and inclusion.

Medical experts note that whilst those with Down Syndrome face developmental challenges, supportive environments can facilitate significant achievements.

As Dubai continues its efforts to become fully accessible, 21 Café stands as a testament to what communities can achieve through collaboration and support.