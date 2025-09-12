Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates plans major $1.3bn expansion

Mall of the Emirates will celebrate its 20 th anniversary this September with a month of events and the announcement of a $1.36bn transformation project, Majid Al Futtaim has confirmed.

The Dubai shopping centre, which opened in 2005, will undergo an AED5 billion redevelopment that will add 20,000 square metres of retail space and accommodate 100 new stores.

The transformation will introduce New Covent Garden, featuring a 600-seat theatre, alongside a wellness precinct, an indoor-outdoor district, and entertainment facilities.

Since opening two decades ago, Mall of the Emirates has established itself through innovations including Ski Dubai, the region’s first indoor ski resort.

The centre has hosted flagship fashion and lifestyle brands whilst combining retail with entertainment and dining.

Majid Al Futtaim, the shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure company operating across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, positions Mall of the Emirates as the “Mall of New Possibilities” as part of its future vision.

The 20th anniversary celebrations will run throughout September, beginning with the Global Runway Under the FASHION DOME on September 13.

THAT Concept Store will debut its Fall/Winter 2025 collection from 4pm to 6pm, featuring an in-store runway showcase, live DJ, juice bar and grazing table, followed by a public presentation beneath the FASHION DOME.

AllSaints will operate a complimentary customisation lab pop-up from September 17-29, allowing visitors to personalise clothing with the Mall of the Emirates anniversary logo or their own designs.

The celebrations will culminate on September 20 with performances by Bandaloop, the aerial dance troupe, at 5pm and 6pm. The company will use the mall’s architecture as their performance stage.

SHARE Rewards members will benefit from 20x points for 24 hours on September 20.

The transformation project represents Majid Al Futtaim’s investment in maintaining Mall of the Emirates as a benchmark for lifestyle and leisure destinations globally.