ENOC Link delivers nearly 350mn litres of fuel to UAE businesses since 2019

ENOC Link, the digital fuel delivery platform, has supplied 349,790,732 litres of motor gasoline (MOGAS) and diesel to businesses from 2019 to 2024, reflecting the growing demand for mobile fuel services in the business-to-business sector.

The platform currently serves over 268 businesses across the UAE, including 60 businesses from its Mussafah base in Abu Dhabi.

ENOC Link provides services to various industries, with a focus on the transportation and logistics sectors, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

Fueling business growth digitally

“Since its inception as part of the Group’s accelerator programme, NEXT, ENOC Link has supplied fuel to 268 businesses in the country, resulting in a record growth of 306.4 per cent by 2024. With consistency at the heart of our operations, we will continue to remain flexible and embrace emerging technologies aligning with ENOC’s highest standards to meet both current and future demands,” Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC said.

The service offers on-demand fuel delivery directly to businesses and commercial fleets, providing access to fuel whilst helping clients reduce mileage and vehicle wear.

ENOC Link also provides night-time fuelling, allowing businesses to improve efficiency through its 24/7 service for truck utilisation, supported by Internet of Things (IoT) technology.

The digital platform supplies MOGAS through terminals in Dubai and its operations hub in Abu Dhabi, with plans to target 60 per cent of gasoline users within its customer portfolio by 2026.

ENOC Link recently unveiled the world’s first solar-powered biodiesel truck at WETEX 2024 and plans to expand operations across all emirates in the UAE.