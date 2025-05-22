GCC retail sector to pass $390bn by 2028; how can businesses thrive in a ‘phygital’ world?

The GCC retail sector is expanding rapidly and is projected to pass $390bn by 2028, according to a new report by LOGIC Consulting.

The “Revolutionising Retail: Unveiling GCC’s Five-Year Transformation” report highlights how the retail industry in the GCC is undergoing a sweeping transformation.

Once dominated by traditional models, the sector has now emerged as a key enabler of economic diversification, technological innovation, and consumer-centric growth driven by digital innovation, changing shopper behaviour, and strategic government initiatives.

GCC retail growth

Retail is no longer just a transactional space in the region, it is becoming a cornerstone of national development agendas, fostering private investment and energising adjacent sectors such as logistics, real estate, and tourism.

The report highlights the evolution of consumer expectations across the GCC. Shoppers are now more digitally fluent, time-sensitive, and experience-driven.

With 87 per cent of consumers in the region using both online and offline channels to make purchases, the retail experience is no longer linear – it is “phygital.”

The GCC’s retail ecosystem is broadly split into two pillars: food and non-food, each showing robust but distinct growth paths.

Food retail is expected to grow from $127.2bn in 2023 to $162bn by 2028, supported by rising urbanisation and shifting dietary preferences.

At the same time, non-food retail, including luxury, electronics, and fashion, is surging faster, with a CAGR of 6.2 per cent, expected to hit $243.6bn within the same period.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE continue to lead the region, representing over 75 per cent of all retail sales today – a share set to grow further.

From AI-enabled platforms to hyper-personalised e-commerce journeys, retailers are reinventing themselves at breakneck speed.

The emergence of “quick commerce”; ultra-fast delivery in under 30 minutes, is reshaping how consumers access everyday essentials.

Digital-first players like Noon and Amazon.ae are competing head-to-head with legacy giants such as Carrefour and Lulu, who are now embedding AI, live inventory, and omnichannel logistics into their operating models.

The report outlines how organised retail is expanding, with nearly 4 million sq m of new retail space expected by 2028. Yet the future lies beyond square footage, experiential shopping, augmented reality, and predictive personalisation are becoming the norm.

Seif Rabie, Managing Partner UAE, said: ““Retailers in the GCC are no longer just selling products, they are curating journeys and building ecosystems. Success hinges on who can best merge the physical with the digital.”

While luxury retail continues to thrive, a powerful countertrend is emerging: value-driven retail.

Private labels, cooperative societies, and budget-friendly chains are resonating with a growing middle class and price-sensitive consumers.

Simultaneously, ethical and sustainable retail is gaining momentum, with over half of GCC consumers now prioritising environmentally responsible brands.

LOGIC Consulting shared five tips for GCC retailers aiming to thrive in the region’s evolving landscape:

Define a compelling USP in a saturated, digitally competitive market

Embrace operational transformation through lean processes, data intelligence, and agile supply chains

Navigate market fragmentation with readiness for consolidation and joint ventures

Build strategic partnerships and ecosystems that drive innovation and speed to market

Adapt deeply to local market dynamics, tailoring everything from inventory to customer service

As the region becomes a hub for tech-savvy, high-income, and experience-driven consumers, the retail sector is poised to become a defining pillar of the GCC’s post-oil economy.

Rabie said: “The GCC is not just catching up to global retail trends, it is helping define them. This is a moment of reinvention, and those who lead now will set the tone for the next decade.”