GMG, Amazon form partnership to boost online retail in MENA

Dubai-based GMG has announced a partnership with Amazon MENA to expand online retail services in categories such as sports, health and beauty, and everyday goods.

The agreement will combine Amazon’s technology, delivery network, and online shopping platform with GMG’s retail portfolio.

Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG, said: “This partnership with Amazon represents a pivotal chapter in our digital commerce strategy. As consumer behaviours evolve, we are committed to delivering exceptional experiences driven by technology, speed, and relevance.

“With the Middle East’s e-commerce market projected to reach $50 billion by 2025, this collaboration is timely and strategic. Together, we will establish an unparalleled e-commerce experience that embodies the dynamism and ambition of the retail sector in the Middle East.”

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President, Amazon Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, said: “Driven by our customer obsession and long-term thinking, we are proud to collaborate with GMG, a partner who shares our innovative spirit. By combining Amazon’s online retail expertise with GMG’s diverse portfolio, we are making it easier for customers across the region to access the brands and products they love. Together with GMG, we look forward to delighting millions of customers across MENA with this exciting new offering.”

Over the coming months, new GMG offerings will be introduced on Amazon.ae, Amazon.sa and Amazon.eg.