Grandiose launches AI-Powered ‘GrandChef’ for smarter shopping

Grandiose Supermarket ’s digital innovation will now fill your shopping cart with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The fast-growing, premier quality food and grocery retailer which now has nearly 50 stores in the UAE, announced the launch of GrandChef, an AI-powered chef designed to help customers build their carts smarter.

Supported by Microsoft technology, the recommendations by GrandChef will be based on recipes, dietary preferences, and cooking inspirations.

Currently rolling out in the newest versions of the Grandiose Android and iOS apps, this pilot marks the supermarket’s first AI-powered initiative.

Grandiose, which is part of the Ghassan Aboud Holding, has continued to push the boundaries of retail innovation, and blending world-class technology into the shopping experience is just one part of it.

Mussaab Aboud, CEO of Grandiose, commented: “At Grandiose, our mission has always been to delight shoppers with fresh ideas, premium experiences, and a touch of innovation.

“GrandChef embodies this promise, bringing the best of technology and a people-focused approach into the hands of our shoppers. It also aligns with the UAE’s vision under the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 to drive smarter and more sustainable living.”

Marcin Piekarczyk, Director of Technology at Grandiose, added: “By combining Microsoft’s AI capabilities with our retail expertise, we’re unlocking a new era of intelligent shopping, driven by innovation and moving with the agility to exceed expectations. GrandChef exemplifies putting customers first through technology, delivering smarter, personalised shopping experiences that evolve with feedback.”