IKEA UAE announces massive 50% off discount on storage solutions

IKEA UAE storage sale will include wardrobes, drawers and shoe cabinets

IKEA has announced discounts of up to 50 per cent on storage solutions across its UAE stores and online platform, running until July 6.

The promotion covers wardrobes, chests of drawers, and shoe cabinets, available through both physical stores and the company’s online portal at ikea.ae.

The retailer has structured the offer as a limited-time IKEA Family promotion, targeting customers seeking home storage upgrades.

Blue Rewards members receive extra 10% cashback on IKEA storage sale

Blue Rewards members receive an additional 10 per cent cashback on items included in the sale, extending the value proposition for participating customers.

The promotion targets customers looking to maximise space or update room aesthetics through storage solutions.

All IKEA stores in the UAE will participate in the sale, alongside the online shopping platform.

Customers can contact IKEA for further information through the toll-free number 800 IKEA (800 4532).

The sale period spans 18 days, concluding on July 6.

IKEA has positioned the promotion as an opportunity for customers to combine style and value in their home storage upgrades.

The retailer operates both in-store and online channels for customer access to the discounted products.

Sharon Benjamin

