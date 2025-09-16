Louis Vuitton opens second Dubai Duty Free store at DXB Terminal 3

Louis Vuitton has expanded its presence in Dubai International Airport with the opening of its second store at Dubai Duty Free in Terminal 3 Concourse A.

The new boutique marks another milestone for the French luxury house in the Middle East.

The expansion blends Louis Vuitton’s French heritage with the emirate’s dynamic global hub status, offering travellers an immersive shopping experience showcasing the brand’s ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, and accessories.

Louis Vuitton in Dubai airport

Designed as a celebration of craftsmanship and elevated client experience, the boutique features two entrances: the main entrance leads to the Women’s and Travel section, while a second entrance opens directly to the Men’s area.

Located in Terminal 3 Concourse A, Zone 5, the store sits at the landing of the elevators leading to the embarking gates, making it a prominent addition for international travellers.