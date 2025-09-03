New Balance plans 10-12 Middle East stores amid surge in athletic wear market

New Balance is accelerating its Middle East expansion with 10-12 new stores planned this year and a full omnichannel platform launching January 1, 2026, as the 118-year-old athletic footwear company seeks to capitalise on surging regional demand.

The company is targeting further growth in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, India and Morocco after establishing its first owned-and-operated store in Qatar under a new subsidiary, Senior Director Stuart Henwood said in an exclusive interview with Arabian Business.

“Our fast-paced growth & expansion is driven by a clear growing demand for premium athletic and lifestyle footwear across the region,” Henwood said. “We’ve seen a surge in health and wellness trends post covid, coupled with a young, dynamic population that values authentic brands with a strong purpose.”

The expansion comes as athletic footwear demand across the Middle East has strengthened following pandemic-driven wellness trends. New Balance is betting on what Henwood calls a “glocal” approach, combining global brand identity with local market adaptation.

The company recently launched region-exclusive products including its first Ramadan collection and operates New Balance Run Clubs across the UAE. Marketing campaigns feature local personalities including Saudi fitness coach Lulwa Al-Marri and comedian Amy Roko alongside global athletes.

“Each of these markets offers something unique,” Henwood said of the company’s target territories. “The UAE is a cultural and retail hub with a highly engaged consumer base that appreciates both performance and lifestyle offerings. Bahrain shows a strong appetite for premium global brands, while Morocco is experiencing rapid urbanisation with a youthful demographic embracing global lifestyle trends.”

The strategy reflects broader consumer shifts in the region. “Today’s consumer prioritises authenticity, quality, and brand purpose over purely aspirational branding,” he said.

“They’re looking for brands that align with their personal values and offer products that support their health, comfort, and self-expression.”

New Balance is balancing performance and lifestyle offerings to capture what Henwood described as growing demand for products that “seamlessly transitions between sport, work, and social settings.” Recent launches include lifestyle silhouettes like the 471 and 204, while performance products like the FuelCell Rebel v5 target the region’s expanding running community.

The company’s Made in US range continues to appeal to style-conscious consumers seeking premium craftsmanship credentials.

“The rise of athleisure, wellness, and functional fashion has significantly boosted demand,” Henwood said. “Consumers are increasingly looking for footwear that seamlessly transitions between sport, work, and social settings.”

While maintaining focus on physical retail, New Balance plans a comprehensive digital integration by 2026. “Brick retail remains a key priority for us as they provide immersive, brand-led experiences that digital alone cannot replicate,” he said.

The 2026 omnichannel launch will deliver “a fully owned and operated brick and click experience in the UAE,” representing a significant milestone since the company opened its first regional owned-and-operated stores in 2021.

Looking ahead, Henwood sees opportunities in experiential retail and digital integration, while citing the challenge of “staying agile amidst rapidly changing consumer behaviors and market dynamics.”

The company plans region-inspired collections following the success of its Ramadan launch. “We see great potential for future collections that are inspired by regional art, design, and heritage, allowing consumers to see their identity reflected in our products,” Henwood said.

New Balance’s five-year regional vision targets becoming “the most authentic, community-led performance and lifestyle brand across the region,” according to Henwood.

“We want to be known not just for great products, but for how we engage with consumers meaningfully,” he said. “The MEAI is a diverse region and the fact we now have a sub-regional hub in the UAE talks to the growth & focus on this region. We are only just getting started.”