Primark to enter Middle East market with first stores in UAE, Kuwait

International fashion retailer Primark will open its first GCC stores later this year, beginning with The Avenues Mall in Kuwait in October 2025, followed by multiple Dubai locations in early 2026.

These will include flagship outlets at Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and City Centre Mirdif.

The Middle East debut follows a strategic partnership announced in September 2024 between Primark and Alshaya Group, one of the region’s leading retail franchise operators. The companies are continuing to explore further expansion across the Gulf region.

Eoin Tonge, Interim CEO, Primark, said: “We’re excited to be taking the next step in our global expansion journey, creating new stores for more customers to enjoy shopping with us.”

“It’s fantastic to be preparing for our first stores to arrive in the Middle East in partnership with Alshaya Group. We know there is already a strong cohort of shoppers ready and waiting for us and we believe the wider region holds a lot of potential for Primark and our value proposition. We can’t wait to bring them their first Primark later this year in The Avenues, Kuwait, before we continue to expand with more stores planned for Dubai next year,” he added.

“Since we announced our partnership a few months ago, we’ve seen how excited our customers are for Primark’s fantastic stores to open in the region,” said John Hadden, CEO, Alshaya Group.

“We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Primark, and we are all looking forward to the much-anticipated first stores in the next few months,” he added.

Founded in Dublin, Ireland, in 1969, the brand operates over 460 stores across 17 markets.

The brand is known for offering affordable fashion, beauty, homeware, and licensed collections.

Recent collaborations include a global collection with Rita Ora, as well as curated ranges under The Edit, its premium womenswear and home label.