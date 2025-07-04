By Staff Writer

Saudi e-commerce sales via Mada cards hit record $18.5bn in Q1

E-commerce continues to grow in popularity in Saudi Arabia with transaction volume and value soaring

Image: Shutterstock

E-commerce in Saudi Arabia continues its explosive growth, with online sales via Mada cards reaching a record SAR69.3bn ($18.5bn) in the first quarter of 2025—marking a 56 per cent year-on-year increase.

According to the Saudi Central Bank’s May bulletin, the Q1 figure represents a SR24.9bn ($6.6bn) rise from the SR44.4bn ($11.9bn) recorded in the same period of 2024.

The number of transactions also soared, surpassing 370m in just three months.

E-commerce in Saudi Arabia

On a quarterly basis, sales climbed 26 per cent compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, which recorded SR55.2bn ($14.7bn), reflecting growing consumer confidence and a continued shift toward digital retail.

In May alone, e-commerce sales reached SR27.4bn ($7.3bn), an 18 per cent increase from April’s SR23.3bn ($6.2bn). The number of transactions exceeded 147m for the month.

Cumulatively, from January to May 2025, the data revealed a 31.3 per cent increase in sales volume, rising by SR6.5bn ($1.7bn)—from SR20.9bn ($5.6bn) in January to SR27.4bn ($7.3bn) in May.

The record figures underscore the Kingdom’s rapid digital transformation, supported by widespread internet penetration, government initiatives to boost fintech adoption, and a strong retail sector.

