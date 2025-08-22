Spinneys enters Kuwait with Alshaya joint venture, first store to open in 2026

Spinneys has announced its entry into Kuwait through a strategic joint venture with Alshaya Group.

The partnership marks Spinneys’ expansion into its fourth GCC market, underlining the company’s long-term regional growth ambitions.

Under the agreement, Spinneys will hold a 51 per cent majority stake and lead the operation and management of all stores in Kuwait. The rollout plan includes ten stores, with the first opening scheduled for 2026.

Spinneys in Kuwait

Sunil Kumar, CEO at Spinneys, said: “We are delighted to announce our entry into Kuwait, as a part of the strategic Middle East expansion plan, a significant milestone in our strategy to bring Spinneys’ premium fresh food offering to more customers.

“Kuwait is a high potential market and presents strong growth opportunities for us. Our joint venture with Alshaya Group, a highly experienced regional partner who shares our values and ambition, provides a solid foundation for a successful entry and long-term scale.”

John Hadden, CEO at Alshaya Group, said: “We are excited to be partnering with Spinneys on this exciting new chapter, bringing a much loved and recognised brand to our customers.

“Kuwait is a dynamic market with a strong appetite for premium offerings, and we believe Spinneys’ proven brand and operational excellence will resonate strongly with local consumers.”

Kuwait, the GCC’s fourth-largest economy, offers significant retail opportunities, supported by one of the region’s highest disposable incomes and a growing appetite for premium products.

The joint venture allows the supermarket chain to tap into this affluent consumer base while reinforcing its position as the leading fresh food grocery brand of choice across the Middle East.

The expansion follows a period of rapid growth. Between April 2024 and August 2025, the company opened twelve new stores in the UAE and two in Saudi Arabia, significantly increasing its gross selling area.

The Kuwait venture represents the next stage of this growth pipeline, with the retailer committed to delivering long-term value and expanding its footprint across the region.