Trendyol, Zid join forces to grow revenue for SMEs in Saudi Arabia and UAE

Trendyol, an Istanbul-based e-commerce marketplace, and Zid, Saudi Arabia’s leading e-commerce enablement platform, have partnered to accelerate growth opportunities for merchants in the Kingdom and the UAE.

The partnership will provide local merchants with the tools to increase reach, scale, and grow digitally.

The partnership with Zid will enable sellers to connect their stores to Trendyol, giving them instant access to over three million customers on the platform, the company said.

“Our focus has always been on empowering local businesses and enhancing the regional e-commerce ecosystem,” said Mohamad ElAnsari, CEO, Trendyol Gulf.

“This partnership opens new doors for brands and entrepreneurs to grow and marks an important step toward our longer-term ambition of enabling two-way commerce to and from Saudi,” he said.

ElAnsari said their platform has already welcomed 1,000 local SMEs in a short time, and with Zid, it will be well positioned to expand that reach and support even more businesses in their digital journey.

Mazen AlDarrab, CEO of Zid, said with Trendyol as a key sales channel, Zid merchants can now set up their store and seamlessly sync their inventory, product listings, logistics, and payments, gaining access to one of the region’s fastest-growing digital marketplaces with millions of active, purchase-ready shoppers.

“Through Zid’s unified dashboard, they can manage all sales channels in one place, online and offline,” he said.