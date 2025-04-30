UAE announces petrol prices for May 2025

The UAE Fuel Price Committee has announced the fuel prices for May 2025.
The increase follows a sharp drop in April, which was recorded across all categories.
Starting May 1, the cost of filling up vehicles in the UAE will be as follows, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).
UAE petrol price May 2025
- E-Plus: AED2.39 a litre from AED2.38 in April
- Special 95: AED2.47 a litre from AED2.46 in April
- Super 98: AED2.58 a litre from AED2.57 in April
- Diesel: AED2.52 a litre from AED2.63 in April
UAE fuel prices in 2025 so far
|Prices in AED per litre
|E-Plus 91
|Special 95
|Super 98
|Diesel
|April 2025
|2.38
|2.46
|2.57
|2.63
|March 2025
|2.54
|2.61
|2.73
|2.77
|February 2025
|2.55
|2.63
|2.74
|2.82
|January 2025
|2.43
|2.50
|2.61
|2.68
