UAE announces petrol prices for May 2025

The UAE Fuel Price Committee has announced the fuel prices for May 2025.

The increase follows a sharp drop in April, which was recorded across all categories.

Starting May 1, the cost of filling up vehicles in the UAE will be as follows, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

UAE petrol price May 2025

E-Plus: AED2.39 a litre from AED2.38 in April

Special 95: AED2.47 a litre from AED2.46 in April

Super 98: AED2.58 a litre from AED2.57 in April

Diesel: AED2.52 a litre from AED2.63 in April

UAE fuel prices in 2025 so far