UAE announces petrol prices for May 2025

Starting May 1, the cost of filling up vehicles in the UAE will be as follows

The increase in petrol prices follows a sharp drop in April, which was recorded across all categories. Image: Shutterstock

The UAE Fuel Price Committee has announced the fuel prices for May 2025.

The increase follows a sharp drop in April, which was recorded across all categories.

Starting May 1, the cost of filling up vehicles in the UAE will be as follows, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

UAE petrol price May 2025

  • E-Plus: AED2.39 a litre from AED2.38 in April
  • Special 95: AED2.47 a litre from AED2.46 in April
  • Super 98: AED2.58 a litre from AED2.57 in April
  • Diesel: AED2.52 a litre from AED2.63 in April

UAE fuel prices in 2025 so far

Prices in AED per litreE-Plus 91Special 95Super 98Diesel
April 20252.382.462.572.63
March 20252.542.612.732.77
February 20252.552.632.742.82
January 20252.432.502.612.68

