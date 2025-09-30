UAE announces petrol prices for October

The UAE Fuel Price Committee has approved new fuel prices
Effective October 1, the cost of filling up vehicles in the UAE will be:
- E-Plus: AED2.58 a litre from AED2.51 in September
- Special 95: AED2.66 from AED2.58 in September
- Super 98: AED2.77 from AED2.70 in September
- Diesel: AED2.71 from AED2.66 in September
The committee reviews and announces fuel prices on a basis each month. The rates are based on factors in the oil market.
Motorists can refuel at stations across the UAE at the rates that have been approved by the committee.
