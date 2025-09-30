UAE announces petrol prices for October

The UAE Fuel Price Committee has approved new fuel prices

Effective October 1, the cost of filling up vehicles in the UAE will be:

E-Plus: AED2.58 a litre from AED2.51 in September

Special 95: AED2.66 from AED2.58 in September

Super 98: AED2.77 from AED2.70 in September

Diesel: AED2.71 from AED2.66 in September

The committee reviews and announces fuel prices on a basis each month. The rates are based on factors in the oil market.

Motorists can refuel at stations across the UAE at the rates that have been approved by the committee.