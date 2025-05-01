UAE finance ministry, LuLu Hypermarket sign deal to boost digital procurement efficiency

The UAE Ministry of Finance signed an agreement with Lulu Hypermarket aimed at improving the efficiency of the government’s digital procurement system.

The partnership will enable federal entities to access a wide range of catalogue products at competitive prices through the digital procurement platform.

Federal entities using the digital procurement platform will also benefit from exclusive discounts, contributing to enhanced public spending efficiency and achieving better value for money.

Additionally, the agreement will support the Ministry of Finance’s efforts to expand the network of approved suppliers within the digital procurement system, making it easier to access a diverse range of goods at competitive prices and under flexible supply terms.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Mr. Yusuff Ali, Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group International.

Al Hussaini said the agreement is in line with the federal government’s vision for more flexible and sustainable business models.

“The collaboration with LuLu Group represents an important step in the Ministry’s efforts to expand its network of partnerships with the private sector and to strengthen its role as a key partner in the UAE’s economic development.

“It also reflects our commitment to adopting advanced digital solutions that enhance spending efficiency, ensure continuity of supply, and support the government’s vision for a smart, integrated, and sustainable financial system,” the minister said.

Yusuff Ali said by providing high-quality products through the federal catalogue at competitive prices, the company reaffirm its commitment to supporting the government’s vision of achieving efficiency and sustainability in resource management.

“The launch of the ‘Punch Out’ feature between the digital procurement platform and LuLu Group’s website marks a qualitative leap in the integration of e-procurement processes,” he said.

The ‘Punch Out’ feature enables users from federal entities to directly navigate to the supplier’s e-commerce platform via the digital procurement system, select products, submit orders, and complete the procurement process smoothly and efficiently.

LuLu Hypermarket is among the first suppliers to activate the “Punch Out” feature, demonstrating the ongoing expansion of the digital platform’s integration with top local suppliers.

The agreement with LuLu follows the ministry launching the Federal Government Procurement Procedures Manual in February to streamline procurement operations and facilitate implementation of the law across all federal entities.