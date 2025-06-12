UAE leading pet retailer The Petshop launches 1-hour delivery service in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

The Petshop has rolled out a 60-minute delivery service across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, becoming the first pet retailer in the region to offer such rapid delivery.

The UAE’s pet care retailer now delivers pet essentials within an hour to customers in both emirates. The service represents the company’s focus on convenience and customer satisfaction.

CEO Amr Hazem said: “With an increasing number of customers seeking instant and express delivery options, we’ve responded by launching a 60-minute delivery service — a significant step in our commitment to innovation and elevating the standard of pet care across the region.”

The express delivery service follows The Petshop’s growth trajectory. The company operates nine stores across the UAE, including a 22,000 square foot flagship megastore in Dubai Investment Park. The retailer maintains a fully integrated e-commerce platform alongside its physical stores.

The pet retailer positions itself as the region’s only omnichannel pet care brand, providing retail, B2B, online, and service-based solutions under one roof.

Aliph Capital acquired The Petshop in 2022, leading to increased investment in technology, logistics, and customer experience. These investments have enabled industry-first services such as the 60-minute delivery option.

The Petshop’s operations extend beyond retail through its subsidiary companies. Petsville operates as the region’s boarding and daycare facility, featuring play areas and swimming pools for dogs. Lucky Vet provides veterinary medical care for small animals, maintaining standards in veterinary medicine.