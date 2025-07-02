UAE leads world in mobile shopping in 2025, with 67 per cent using phones to shop

The UAE has emerged as the top mobile shopping market globally, according to the newly released 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index – UAE edition, commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions and conducted by PYMNTS Intelligence .

Based on a survey of 1,679 consumers and 329 merchants across the country, the report found that 67 per cent of UAE consumers used a mobile phone as part of their most recent retail purchase — a 23 per cent increase since 2022.

The data confirms the UAE’s position as a global leader in mobile-first digital commerce.

UAE mobile shopping

With 37 per cent of all online purchases in the United Arab Emirates made via mobile devices, the country ranks ahead of Singapore (34.8 per cent), the UK (27.6 per cent), and Brazil (24.4 per cent).

The index also highlights the UAE’s strong embrace of biometric authentication, with 32 per cent of shoppers using fingerprint or facial recognition to complete their latest online retail transaction — nearly double the global average of 17 per cent.

Salima Gutieva, Visa’s Vice President and Country Manager for United Arab Emirates, said: “The UAE’s approach shows what is possible when all stakeholders work together to build the future of commerce.

“Visa is delighted to contribute to the UAE government’s digital commerce agenda, and we remain committed to working with local businesses and banks to introduce innovations such as Visa’s Click to Pay that can deliver the digital payment experiences that today’s consumers demand.”

The report also notes that 53 per cent of consumers in the United Arab Emirates prefer cross-channel shopping, combining in-store, mobile, and online experiences — the second-highest rate in the world.

Additionally, 38 per cent of shoppers opted for home delivery through mobile or desktop during their last retail purchase.

Consumer preferences continue to shape the UAE’s digital economy. The report shows:

75 per cent of shoppers value rewards programmes

73 per cent expect free shipping

70 per cent want price-matching offers

Millennials lead mobile adoption with 73 per cent using phones to shop, followed closely by Generation Z and Generation X.

Baby boomers and seniors show significantly lower mobile engagement, with only 18 per cent using a mobile device for their last purchase.