UAE retail industry to grow 5.4 per cent annually as malls evolve into lifestyle and tech hubs

The UAE retail sector is on track to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4 percent through 2028, as shopping malls across the country transform into integrated lifestyle destinations blending retail, dining, leisure, wellness, and technology.

Unlike many global markets facing declining mall footfall, the UAE is seeing a renewed surge in experiential retail, aligned with shifting consumer preferences and a booming expat population.

Driven by a new generation of shoppers seeking experiences over transactions, malls in the UAE have evolved beyond traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

UAE shopping mall experiences

Developers and brands are prioritising interiors that offer flexible layouts, emotional engagement, and seamless digital integration.

In fact, 71 per cent of consumers now incorporate digital features into their shopping journeys, while 43 per cent say tech enhances their in-store experience.

This transformation has been particularly important as the UAE’s expat population surges, with many new residents being families in search of elevated lifestyle experiences.

Complementing this, Dubai welcomed 18.72minternational visitors in 2024, up 9.15 per cent year-on-year, further reinforcing demand for compelling mall environments that serve both residents and tourists.

The rise of mixed-use communities such as Dubai Hills and Nad Al Sheba reflects the country’s broader urban vision. These neighbourhoods embody the “15-minute city” concept — enabling residents to access all essential services within a short walk or drive.

As a result, shopping centres are now expected to function as multifunctional hubs that sit alongside schools, parks, co-working spaces, and healthcare facilities.

Aligned with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 ambitions, sustainability has become central to retail design. From using eco-friendly materials to integrating energy-efficient solutions, mall developments are being crafted with a long-term environmental outlook in mind — without compromising on luxury or innovation.

Specialist fit-out companies such as Abra are playing a crucial role in reshaping retail spaces to match evolving expectations.

With expertise in blending luxury finishes, sustainability, and cultural relevance, firms like Abra support leading brands in delivering immersive environments that can adapt to trends and seasonal activations. The result is a retail ecosystem that’s dynamic, responsive, and deeply embedded in the social fabric of UAE communities.