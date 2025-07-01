UAE shoppers to favour social media over traditional e-commerce by 2030: Report

Social media is rapidly overtaking traditional e-commerce platforms in the UAE, with nearly all consumers (96 per cent) expecting to make most of their online purchases through platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook by 2030, according to DHL’s newly released E-Commerce Trends Report 2025.

The global report, based on a survey of 24,000 online shoppers across 24 markets, including the UAE, highlights a major transformation in how digital consumers discover, evaluate, and purchase products.

Social commerce dominates UAE shopping

In the Emirates, 86 per cent of consumers say they have already made a purchase via social media, and 93 per cent report that viral trends and social buzz influence their buying decisions.

Facebook and Instagram lead the trend locally, with 69 per cent and 68 per cent of respondents, respectively, stating they have completed purchases through those platforms.

The findings suggest that brands operating in the UAE must prioritise mobile-first, in-app shopping experiences tailored for the region’s digitally engaged population.

The report also points to the growing role of artificial intelligence in online retail. AI-powered tools, such as virtual try-ons, voice-enabled product search, and intelligent shopping assistants, are increasingly in demand. In the UAE, 89 per cent of shoppers say they want these technologies to guide their decisions, and 59 per cent already shop via voice commands.

Sustainability is another decisive factor. According to the report, 82 per cent of consumers in the UAE consider environmental impact when shopping online, and 42 per cent say they have abandoned their carts due to sustainability concerns. Additionally, 68 per cent express willingness to participate in recycling or buy-back programs offered by retailers.

Logistics and delivery remain key to converting browsing into purchases. DHL’s research shows that 84 per cent of UAE consumers will abandon their purchase if their preferred delivery option is unavailable, while 85 per cent will do the same if the returns process doesn’t meet expectations.

Trust is also critical, with 67 per cent of respondents saying they would not buy from a retailer if they don’t trust the delivery and returns provider.

“Our E-Commerce Trends Report underscores how UAE shoppers are becoming far more discerning as they increasingly rely on devices to make purchases,” said Samer Kaissi, CEO of Gulf Cluster and UAE Country Manager at DHL Global Forwarding Middle East and Africa.

“To succeed in today’s competitive e-commerce market, online retailers need to understand how they can attract a diverse mix of shoppers and turn these browsers into repeat buyers. The rise of the environmentally conscious shopper also marks a transformational shift in buying behaviour – one that retailers should not take lightly,” he added.