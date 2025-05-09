UAE’s Emarat, Crypto.com partner to enable cryptocurrency payments at petrol stations

Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat) and Crypto.com announced an innovative partnership to enable cryptocurrency services at Emarat service stations via Crypto.com.

The initiative is subject to regulatory approval, the companies said.

The partnership will see Crypto.com integrated at an initial 10 service stations, with plans to progressively expand the integration across the Emarat service station network.

Additionally, through Project Landmark – the first project providing naming rights for fuel stations in the world by Emarat – the two will unveil the Crypto.com Emarat Service Station at Emarat’s Al Ameen Station in Al Wasl Road.

The petroleum company has more than 155 service stations across the Emirates.

With the partnership with Crypto.com, merchants can utilise crypto and digital asset services as part of their checkout solutions.

Bridging cryptocurrency and retail

“Today’s announcement is further testament to the UAE’s unwavering commitment to progression in the digital space,” said Alain Yacine, President of Middle East, Crypto.com.

“The launch is part of our ongoing product expansion in the UAE, and we look forward to building further from here,” he said.

Mohammed al Hakim, President of Crypto.com UAE, said the UAE is a cryptocurrency market leader, and the company is excited to partner with Emarat, the region’s leading petroleum brand and serving tens of thousands of customers every day, in bringing digital assets into its next era.

Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chief Retail Officer & Senior Vice President – Marketing at Emarat, said the partnership with Crypto.com introduces a new era of convenience and possibility for the company’s customers, while strengthening its position as a future-focused brand.

“Together, we’re bridging the gap between energy retail and emerging financial ecosystems,” he said.

Crypto.com users and Emarat customers will be able to enjoy additional benefits of the partnership, having exclusive offers and a mutual promotional programme to uplift customers’ experience.