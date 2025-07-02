Viral Dubai chocolate maker FIX makes international debut in Maldives

Dubai-based FIX Dessert Chocolatier has partnered with JOALI Maldives to bring its chocolate creation to the Indian Ocean resort.

From July 2, 2025, guests at JOALI Maldives will be able to purchase FIX, The Original Dubai Chocolate.

Dubai’s FIX expands to JOALI Maldives

The partnership marks the first time FIX’s chocolate has been available outside the UAE. JOALI Maldives operates as the Indian Ocean’s first art-immersive resort.

FIX has developed a new chocolate bar called Time To Mango for the collaboration. The product contains tropical fruit flavours and popping candy.

“For us, it has always been about more than flavour. Seeing our creation at JOALI Maldives, where beauty and storytelling are part of the everyday feels serendipitous. It’s about sparking wonder, stirring nostalgia, and delivering something delightfully unexpected,” Sarah Hamouda of FIX Dessert Chocolatier said.

The chocolate will be available at multiple locations across the resort, including the airport lounge, ice cream shop, in-villa amenities, and during turn-down service. Each piece is manufactured in Dubai and transported to the Maldives.

JOALI Maldives focuses on art, design, and storytelling as part of its guest experience. The resort features sculpture, architecture, and culinary offerings.

“At JOALI, we celebrate art in all its forms – from sculpture and architecture to culinary mastery. Teaming up with FIX Dessert Chocolatier allows us to extend this philosophy into the world of artisanal sweets. Their viral chocolate is not only exquisite in flavour, but also in spirit – it’s an experience our guests will treasure, one bite at a time,” Semiha Askin, Global Director of Sales and Marketing at JOALI added.

FIX Dessert Chocolatier has gained recognition for its chocolate products and presentation methods. The company operates from Dubai and has developed a following for its creations.

The partnership represents the first international expansion for FIX’s chocolate products, making JOALI Maldives the sole location outside the UAE where the chocolate can be purchased.