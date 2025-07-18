Viral Dubai chocolate replica recalled

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued an urgent recall for a viral Dubai chocolate bar replica in the United Kingdom (UK).

The Noesis Schokolade Love of Dubai chocolate bars were recalled following the FSA’s discovery of peanuts not listed on the ingredient label.

The 95g chocolate bars pose a “serious risk” to consumers with peanut allergies, according to the FSA’s Food Alert for Action notice issued this week. All lot numbers and best before dates of the product are included in the recall.

FSA issues urgent recall for Noesis Dubai Chocolate containing unlisted peanuts

The FSA has been unable to contact Black Sea Trading Ltd, the distributor of the products manufactured by NOESIS SCHOKOLADE, Gida ve Unlu Mam Ltd.

Food businesses across the UK have been advised to immediately stop sales and withdraw the products from shelves.

“Don’t buy this product, and if you have bought it, don’t eat it, especially if you have a peanut allergy. Dispose of the product at home and get in touch with your local Trading Standards in Great Britain or Environmental Health Officers in Northern Ireland, to let them know where you purchased it,” the FSA said in its advisory.

The recalled chocolate bar capitalises on the Dubai chocolate trend that gained popularity in 2024. The trend centres around chocolate bars with pistachio filling, originally created by Fix Dessert in Dubai.

The phenomenon has received millions of views on TikTok and has driven up global pistachio prices from $7.65 to $10.30 per pound in the year to April, according to a report by The Independent.

Last week, the FSA issued a broader warning about imported Dubai chocolate bars sold in the UK.

The agency noted that some products may lack complete ingredient lists or allergen labelling because they were not originally intended for UK sale. Some bars may also contain additives and colours not permitted in the UK market.

The FSA is working with enforcement authorities to investigate and ensure affected products are removed from the market. The agency is also collaborating with allergy organisations to raise awareness of the issue.

UK law requires food labels to highlight any of 14 allergens present in products, but some imported products may not comply with these requirements.

The FSA is currently surveying and sampling Dubai-style chocolate products to determine the scale of the issue.