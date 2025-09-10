Saudi Arabia’s industrial production rises 6.5% in July 2025 on strong oil and manufacturing output

Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index (IPI) rose by 6.5 per cent in July 2025 compared to the same month last year, according to the latest bulletin from the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) .

The bulletin showed that the sub-index for mining and quarrying activity—which includes oil production—recorded a 6.5 per cent year-on-year increase, while the manufacturing sub-index saw a stronger rise of 7 per cent.

The electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply activity sub-index edged up by 0.9 per cent, and the water supply, sanitation, waste management and remediation sub-index climbed 8.5 per cent compared to July 2024.

Saudi industrial production

In terms of broader economic activities, the results highlighted a 7.8 per cent increase in the oil activities index and a 3.5 per cent rise in the non-oil activities index.

The latest GASTAT figures underline the resilience of Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector, with growth driven by both oil and non-oil activity as the Kingdom continues to diversify its economy under Vision 2030.