Saudi Arabia’s Najran mining sector valued at over $38.7bn as region emerges as granite and precious metals hub

The Najran region is fast becoming a key pillar in Saudi Arabia’s mining ambitions , with its untapped mineral wealth now estimated at more than SR145bn ($38.66bn).

The region’s rich geological landscape contains valuable resources such as gold, copper, zinc, lead, and silver, alongside abundant decorative and construction materials like marble, granite, basalt, and silica sand.

Najran is emerging as a critical mining and industrial centre that supports domestic growth and international exports.

Saudi mining sector

Najran’s towering mountains are a major source of high-quality granite, renowned for its distinctive colours and superior durability.

The region produces approximately 4,500 cubic metres of granite annually, with expansion plans in place to meet rising demand across both local and global markets.

Najran granite has already been used in prestigious national developments including the Two Holy Mosques, government buildings, palaces, and universities — making it a cornerstone material for Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure and architectural identity.

Currently, more than 14 national companies operate mining sites across Najran, with the Bir Askar mining complex standing out as a major hub due to its rare geological formations. The complex continues to attract significant interest from major mining and industrial companies, further boosting Najran’s strategic relevance.

The region’s growing mining capacity not only enhances the Kingdom’s self-sufficiency in key materials but also contributes to job creation, export potential, and sustainable development in Saudi Arabia’s southern provinces.