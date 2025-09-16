Saudi mining: Al Baha mineral wealth valued at $76.1bn

The Al Baha Region holds significant untapped mineral wealth that Saudi Arabia is working to explore as part of efforts to diversify income sources under Vision 2030, according to the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

Spokesperson Jarrah bin Mohammed Al Jarrah said Al-Baha is rich in precious and base metals including gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead, alongside industrial rocks and ornamental stones such as feldspar, marble, and pozzolan.

He estimated the region’s mineral resources at SR285.4bn ($76.1bn).

Mining in Saudi Arabia

The region also contains several mineral belts for gold, copper, and zinc, and has 19 designated mining complexes for building materials, including quarries that support local development projects.

Al Jarrah added that Al Baha has an established industrial base with 49 factories, led by:

34 factories producing building materials

9 factories in food production

5 factories in plastics and rubber

Additional facilities in chemicals, metals, and other sectors

The industrial sector employs 2,289 workers across the region, reinforcing Al Baha’s role in the Kingdom’s drive to expand mining and industry as engines of growth.