Saudi Arabia set to make Formula 1 debut in 2021

Saudi Arabia is set to make its debut on the Formula 1 calendar next year after the sport’s organising body published its proposed programme.

A street circuit in Jeddah will hold the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix while a new purpose-built track at Qiddiyah is completed, which is scheduled to be in 2023.

The Saudi race will become the third in the Gulf after Bahrain and Abu Dhabi and follows successful Formula E racing events held at Diriyah (pictured below).

Formula One has put a brave face on the coronavirus pandemic by publishing a proposed programme of a record 23 Grand Prix for the 2021 season.

The previous record for races in a season stands at 21. Twenty-two races were slated for 2020 but the pandemic reduced that to 17.

The programme reveals several sets of three races in successive weekends, something which is likely to stretch the teams.

The sport has already come under close scrutiny over the staging of a GP in Bahrain and the addition of Saudi Arabia is sure to raise the volume of dissent from human rights watchers.

While most preferred to claim ignorance of the subject on Friday, world champion Lewis Hamilton spoke of sport in general as “a powerful platform to initiate change”.

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto also spoke of the “power of unity” and “change” that sport can have.

Christian Horner, team principal of Red Bull, said he had confidence in the governing bodies of F1 to “make the right decisions”.

“Whatever their decision, we will be there,” he said.

The addition of Saudi Arabia comes a few months after Formula 1 announced a new long-term global sponsorship deal with energy giant Saudi Aramco.

Aramco became Formula 1’s sixth global partner alongside DHL, Emirates, Heineken, Pirelli and Rolex, a statement said.

The deal includes trackside branding for Aramco at most races and title rights to the US, Spanish and Hungarian Grands Prix in 2020.

Formula 1 and Aramco said they are looking at opportunities for the advancement of sustainable fuels, enhanced engine efficiencies and emerging mobility technology.

Aramco said it selected Formula 1 as its first global sponsorship platform in recognition of the sport’s dynamic appeal and growing global fan base.

* With AFP