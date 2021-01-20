Henrik Stenson: top golfer’s guide to business, high performance and life itself

He describes himself as ‘Lisa, Karl & Alice’s dad, Emma’s husband’ and he also happens to be one of the world’s most successful professional golfers, playing on the European and the PGA Tour.

Next month Henrik ‘the Iceman’ Stenson will fly in to Saudi Arabia to compete in the Saudi International men’s golf tournament, being held in the kingdom for the third year in a row.

He’ll be lining up against greats of the game such as Dustin Johnson, Bryson Dechambeau, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia when it gets underway from February 4-7. A daunting array of talent, but over the 20 years of his career the Swede has learned a thing or two about performing under pressure, as well as earning more than $30 million in prize money along the way.

The Iceman spoke with Arabian Business on what the game of golf has taught him about business, strategy and the highs and lows of performing at an elite level.

Over the years, what do you think that golf has taught you about yourself that a) you’ve liked and wanted to do more of, or b) exposed behaviours that you wanted to cut out? And what were they?

Well, I think cutting out has probably been the thing. It’s a frustrating game, I think anyone who plays it can agree with that and we as professionals it’s no different, maybe even more so for us. I think most people have a little bit of a love-hate relationship with the game. I’ve certainly shown that my fuse can get a little short at times and I’ve retired the odd club here and there.

So, that’s probably one thing that I would have liked to cut out a little bit of the frustration, and possibly, the anger at times. But, I guess that’s also what makes me strive forward to become better as a player and work harder. So it’s a bit of a double-edged sword, that one.

It is a mental game and you have a lot of players out there who are more or less equally talented, maybe slightly different skill sets but very even in terms of what they can produce on the golf course. Then the mental aspect is going to be an important part between winning and finishing second or third. It’s a very important part of what we do.

Resilience and going through the rough patches is key, there’s no question that you’re going to go through ups and downs in this game, and in life, in general, we have that. We’ve seen that this last year has been a difficult one for a lot of people, far away from anything we’ll experience on the golf course. Being able to keep pushing forward towards your goals and what’s important in your development when things aren’t going your way, that’s something we can all take from sport and apply to life.

This has been 12 months during which lots of people’s plans have unravelled, both professionally and personally. Do you have any mental tricks to stop that negative feedback loop? How do you stay on the plan rather than just let it all unravel?

I think we all experienced that part. But with the years of experience, I think you realise sometimes when you’ve had a bad start just need to take a deep breath and try and get back into your routine. You need to do continue to follow the plan that you made. And [in golf] that’s regardless of what happened on the previous holes.

You see that with inexperienced players sometimes if they make a bogey on the first hole, they’re going to make a different decision on the second just because they were upset. You start making irrational decisions based on your performance, I think that goes for anyone. If you made a plan, you stick to that and not make decisions based on how you feel reacting to something that just happened.

What have you learned about delivering strategy on the golf course? And is there a lesson for the business world?

When you make those game plans and take those decisions you normally do that in a good environment, you think things through properly and come to conclusions. I put a game plan down on how I’m going to play a golf course for the week, I wouldn’t change that all of a sudden, I try to play my way into the week. You have to be open to making changes but that’s later on, or based on the outcome of a couple of days playing. Stick to the plans for the most part, I’d say, and then base any changes on evidence.

You describe yourself as a father and a husband first and then a professional sportsman. How important is emotional intelligence?

In my career, 20-odd years now as a professional golfer, I’ve probably had bigger highs and lower lows than a lot of my colleagues. It’s been a bit of a roller coaster ride with a couple of real big slumps and I’ve had to work my way out of that, and that makes the good times even sweeter and feel even better. So it’s been an interesting journey.

I don’t think anyone expects it to be easy and in a straight line that’s for sure. But it’s been a challenge at times and then it’s important to have balance in your private life and be able to enjoy yourself away from work as well. I think it’s dangerous if you’re totally locked in that your whole life is your profession or your sport.

If things aren’t going well on the golf course, or whatever you’re doing, then if that affects you 100 percent away from work as well then it is going to be pretty tough day-to-day to get through, it’s important to be able to separate that a little bit. I think I managed to do that at least to a decent degree when I was going through my slumps and using the support from the team and the family, and being able to enjoy myself and have a good laugh away from the golf course, even though things aren’t going well on it.

What’s the biggest thing you’ve learned from your failures?

You certainly learn more about yourself through the tough times than the good times, when you’ve got wind in your sails and things are going well and birdies are easy it’s not really when you’re going to learn the most. I think for me more than anything it’s just knowing that I can come back from pretty much anything.

I think I was down to nine in the count to 10, and still managed to come back and get up to number two in the world rankings, and win FedEx cups and Race to Dubai’s and major championships after being virtually down and out. That’s always something I carry with pride and gives me confidence, not just on a weekly basis but a more long-term perspective, I can deal with a lot of things that get thrown my way. I think that’s probably, you can almost argue, one of my biggest, if not the biggest, achievements.

Once you’ve reached the level of success you’ve had, how do you kind of keep that fire going? How do you keep moving forward?

It is not easy, that’s for sure. And I think possibly that’s why you see these ups and downs through a player’s career. You are really motivated and you have things on your horizon that you want to achieve and accomplish, and then when you do that and there becomes a little bit of emptiness afterwards. And, well with success there are the distractions that come with it too. It’s then you need to gather yourself and get back into those long-term processes to get that fire again to try and achieve those goals.

All professional sports in athletes these days are business people in their own right. What has taught you about being in business?

It’s been a lot of hard work to get to where I’m at in my golf career and it’s no different in the business life. Anyone successful has worked really hard to get there and you can apply a lot of the same principles. It’s process thinking, really what are the things that need to be done here? If you do the right things over time, more times rather than not, you’re going to be rewarded for that. So there’s a lot of the same principles you can apply in business as in sports.

This game has given me so much. I’ve got to see the world, which has been phenomenal. I’ve probably travelled as much as any person would normally do in four lifetimes, for these last 30 years.

What does it mean to you to be out competing again and how much hope does that give you for 2021?

I think golf, both on the PGA Tour and the European Tour, that did amazing things to get our sport back up and running again. To make that happen, for the fans to be able to follow live golf again, well we were one of the first, if not the first, sports back. I think the fans and everyone that follows golf are really happy to see us out playing, and then also coming to new territories. It’s the third year now we’re playing in Saudi and there’s a big interest in the sport and the event. If we can bring that to many different parts of the world, I think that’s positive.

What does high performance mean to you?

High performance? I think that for me to be able to achieve a really high performance it’s making sure that all the little details are as good as they can be. Just in golf itself, we’ve got all the different parts of driving, pitching, bunkering and putting, mentally you have to be on good form with all of those to perform well.

And there are other things around you as well, your social life, your physical state and injuries. Just try to have as many parts in as good of order as you can to be able to then come together and achieve your best. Like they say the chain is not really stronger than the weakest link, right? It’s really to try to make sure that you’ve got as many of the pieces in good shape. And then I think you can give yourself the best chances of high performance.