Female Saudi mountaineer’s advice on staying positive during the pandemic

The mental techniques that Raha Moharrak learned when climbing Mount Everest helped her survive being alone during the coronavirus related lockdown last year.

Saudi Moharrak, who made headlines a few years ago as the youngest female Arab to climb Mount Everest, said focusing only on what she can control was key for maintaining positivity.

“One of the best mountain lessons I ever learned came in handy when I was stuck in quarantine. At some point, the only thing you can control and manage is yourself, your emotions and your thoughts: you cannot control the weather or coronavirus,” said the Dubai-based Moharrak.

“You can take precautions and be vigilant and on top of things but at some point, it’s out of your hands. I’ve learned to take a step back and to manage my emotions and my expectations because you can’t manage anything else,” she said.

As people continue to work from home, with lockdowns re-instated across several countries, Moharrak commented on the increasing sense of hopelessness she’d been observing around her: “It’s almost as if some people have given up and are seeing only a dark and bleak picture in front of them,” she added.

While acknowledging that she also grappled with such feelings of despair at the height of the lockdown in the UAE, Moharrak said: “I used to be in a new country every few weeks and then that stopped and it could have crumbled me but I tried as much as I can to be hopeful and positive.

“One of the main things that kept me going throughout this pandemic is dreaming and having aspirations: my travel list became longer and my contact list became stronger. If we can’t go outwards, we can go inwards,” she added.

Mouharrak has kept busy since becoming the first Saudi woman to climb Mount Everest. Three years ago, she became the first Saudi woman to climb the Seven Summits and she had started hosting her own travel show before coronavirus hit and travelling was no longer possible.

“People always assume that Everest is everything but I always look at Everest as just another pearl in a beautiful necklace of pearls. On its own it’s really cool but I would rather have it on a string of more adventurous things,” said Moharrak.

Moharrak said being an Arab woman mountaineer is a “double edged sword, it sometimes helps you, sometimes hinder you but, in my case, I’ve always taken it as an edge to use and not something to be used against me. It actually made me want to push and achieve more because the more people put me down, the more I wanted to prove them wrong.”

She advised young women from the region who are facing challenges to “never be afraid of falling”.

“I realised that what made me who I am, in addition to always wanting to explore, is I’ve never been afraid of failing, falling down or getting hurt: I took those things as lessons or a rite of passage. So I always tell people not to be afraid of failing because there’s no shame in failing,” said Moharrak.

“The only shame I see in my opinion is not trying something new and being too afraid to go out you’re out of your comfort zone,” she continued.

