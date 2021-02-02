Golfing legend Jack Nicklaus to design course in Saudi Arabia’s Qiddiya

Golfing legend Jack Nicklaus has confirmed that he is designing his first ever course in Saudi Arabia, a championship golf course for Qiddiya, the country’s entertainment capital.

The course, located 40 minutes from the Saudi capital of Riyadh, is under design and is awaiting commencement of construction, said the globally renowned golf course designer who won a record 18 major championships during a glittering career.

Nicklaus Design is creating the championship course for a private golf and country club, set within an exclusive residential community in the heart of the Qiddiya development, with ground expected to be broken later this year.

The golf course will be framed by the majestic Tuwaiq mountain range.

Yasir O Al-Rumayyan (pictured below), chairman of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation said: “To have the greatest-ever golfer commit to making his mark upon our developing golf landscape in Saudi Arabia and at a project as significant as Qiddiya gives us great pride.

“To be part of the Nicklaus legacy will be something that we will always cherish, especially knowing the positive impact it will have on growing awareness of the sport at a domestic level, whilst increasing our national visibility as a vibrant new golf destination. We are looking forward to welcoming Mr Nicklaus for his first visit to Saudi Arabia in the coming months.”

Nicklaus added: “I am excited by this project and my first golf course design in the Middle East. To be selected as one of the first international designers to work in the kingdom is a great honour.

“The design will fully integrate the natural environment and the beautiful Qiddiya landscape, bringing together green spaces and mountainous terrain to form a picturesque canvas for both a beautiful and challenging golf course.”

Construction began on the Qiddiya project in 2019 and the golf development will include a high-end resort hotel and spa, as well as exclusive residences.

“By being involved in this project, we hope to promote the development and enjoyment of the game in the kingdom,” Nicklaus said. “We not only want to entice Saudi residents to take up the great game of golf, but we also hope this presents employment opportunities for citizens of the kingdom that are within or related to the golf industry. This mirrors the vision of Qiddiya.”

Further expanding the sport of golf in thekKingdom, Qiddiya will be seeking designers for a second course.

Qiddiya CEO Philippe Gas (pictured above) said: “The underlying philosophy behind this entire development is to introduce a new, active lifestyle to the people of Saudi Arabia. This project has been carefully planned to ensure an unmatched resort experience for both golfers and regular guests. We expect the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course and residential offering to provide the most entertaining challenge for golfers and the most appealing homesteads for residents seeking an extraordinary lifestyle.”

Qiddiya is half the size of Singapore and two-and-a-half times bigger than Walt Disney World and will be home to over 300 recreational and educational facilities designed around: Parks & Attractions, Sports & Wellness, Motion & Mobility, Nature & Environment and Arts & Culture.

There will be a Six Flags theme park as well as a speed park and water theme park, major sports stadiums, the motor-racing track, arts venues, a creative village and a plethora of hotels, retail, dining and entertainment options.

The first phase, which is due to be delivered in 2023 involves more than 45 projects, including what has been described as the “most unique” Six Flags ever built, complete with 12 record-breaking attractions, the world’s longest, tallest and fastest roller coaster and the world’s tallest drop-tower ride.