Revealed: the Gulf’s rising influence on the global sporting map

While Covid-19 caused many professional sporting events to be paused, cancelled altogether or reconfigured within bubbles in 2020, Dubai managed to jump up the annual BCW Ranking of Sports Cities.

The emirate, which last week played host to some of the world’s best golfers at the Dubai Desert Classic, rose six places to 22nd.

As Dubai continues to make an impact on the global sports map, BCW revealed that both Jeddah and Abu Dhabi will be added to the list in 2022 in recognition of their growing influence.

BCW added that their inclusion marks “a strong sign of the increasing role of the Gulf region in the international sports event market”.

Abu Dhabi has been at the forefront of the global UFC movement after holding successful UFC Fight Island events in coronavirus ‘bubbles’ on Yas Island.

Jeddah last year hit the sporting headlines by hosting the Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz world heavyweight fight while more recently the city has been added to the Formula 1 calendar for next season.

Globally, New York edged out London and Los Angeles, which ranked second and third, respectively, to take the top spot. Barcelona, a newcomer in the top five this year, ranked fourth, with Paris in fifth position.

With each edition of the ranking, the three lowest ranked cities drop off the list and the top three non-listed cities named by survey respondents are added.

The Dubai Desert Classic is one of the emirate’s best known sporting events

New cities that will be added in the next ranking will be Birmingham, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi at the expense of Minsk, Oslo and Cape Town.

Lars Haue-Pedersen, BCW managing director – BCW Sports, said: “In a year of postponement, rescheduling, relocation and modifications for sporting events, it is more interesting than ever to discover the extent to which cities are associated with sport.

“The organisation of events became uncertain, tourism was banned, and cities could no longer benefit from the degree of international exposure that is linked to hosting events. As a result, cities were forced to make different strategic choices when it came to sports.”

He added: “This year’s results confirm the trends we have been observing for some time in sports and cities. The cities whose image are largely associated with sports are either hosting major international sporting events or are home to renowned professional sports teams that promote the city’s name week after week – as in the case of New York.”

Lars Haue-Pedersen, managing director – BCW Sports

Dubai’s sporting reputation has been growing for years with major events such as the Dubai World Cup, Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens and the DP World Tour Championship but the wider UAE is also gaining status as the premier place for warm weather training.

In 2019, Dubai hosted a total of 405 events which saw the participation of more than 950,000 athletes from around the globe while an estimated 2.8 million spectators attended.

Premier league footballers, Wimbledon-winning tennis players and Olympic gold medallists – all have been drawn to the UAE winter for training.

Even with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic pausing travel for most people – most recently, from the UK – professional sportspeople are still coming to the Emirates in droves, whether for training, relaxation or marketing purposes.

“The coronavirus has affected travel across all sectors, and of course sport is not immune to that, but with a warm climate and excellent facilities in addition to strong safety measures, Dubai remains an attractive destination for sports teams,” James Thomas, performance director at British Gymnastics, told Arabian Business earlier this year.

However, thanks to the coronavirus, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for every sports team in Dubai.

Last month, 13 Celtic players were forced to self-isolate after a positive test for one of their team-mates upon returning to Scotland.

In November, Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Sports Council, said more of the world’s top football clubs will be encouraged to set up training camps.

He said the authority will continue working on the development of the sports sector by launching new initiatives.

Part of the strategy will include welcoming more international teams wishing to set up their training camps in Dubai or looking to compete in tournaments in Dubai. Already, many of the top teams from the English Premier League and Spain’s La Liga are regular visitors to the emirate.