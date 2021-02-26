Saudi Arabia ready to host first-ever night Formula E race

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah will be hosting the first night-time race in the history of Formula E this weekend but coronavirus related restrictions will keep fans away from the circuit.

This will be the third year the kingdom hosts the electrically powered racing car championships and despite logistical challenges posed by coronavirus protocols, Carlo Boutagy, the CEO of the organising company CBX, told Arabian Business: “We are very happy with the outcome and the track looks spectacular.”

The night time race is expected to be the “highlight of the season” and the timing is more in line with the nocturnal local culture of the region where events tend to take place in the evenings when the weather is cooler, said Boutagy.

In preparation, the arena has been decked out with LED lights powered by sustainable fuel which has a 50 percent lower carbon footprint than regular fuel, explained Boutagy.

“Formula E fits perfectly with the sustainability aspect of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 which is why Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman decided to host the races here back in 2018 and why the kingdom chose to invest in Formula E,” said Boutagy, pictured below.

“It also fits in with the message that they want to give to the rest of the world that Saudi Arabia is changing its vision and trying to move away from a focus on oil production.”

Saudi Arabia hosting the Formula E races also falls into the kingdom’s strategy to bolster its tourism sector.

“Being an international event, Formula E helps put Saudi Arabia on the tourism map as people around the world get to see the kingdom. The backdrop is fantastic since we are on a UNESCO World Heritage site,” said Boutagy.

“The first two years, we invited a lot of influencers and they featured Saudi Arabia’s attractions on their social media channels which again highlighted the country’s hidden gems,” he added.

Regional interest in motorsports has been increasing steadily over the past decade, especially in the last three years since the Formula E has been held in Diriyah, said Boutagy.

“People in the Arab region had very little interest in motorsports, knowing only Schumacher and Ferrari. Now, when you go to a race, you see the fans supporting different teams,” said Boutagy.

“Commercially as well when we walk into meetings now, companies know who we are and allocate parts of their budget for Formula E while previously they only had budgets for football. It is nice to see this change considering it has only been happening in Saudi for three years,” he continued.

By now preparing for the event has become a “walk in the park” said Boutagy but coronavirus related safety protocols posed a challenge, he admitted.

“It was a bit challenging to prepare as there a lot of protocols in place both from the Formula E organising team, following their experiences with races in August and September last year, and from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health who was doing a fantastic job managing the pandemic,” said Boutagy.

Although the doubleheader race will not have ticket sales and a live audience this year, there will still be 1,500 invitees, from partners and sponsors, in attendance explained Boutagy. All those must get tested before accessing the arena.

The 2021 Diriyah Formula E races will be held on Friday and Saturday and will be broadcast live on the CBS Sports Network.