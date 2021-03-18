Revealed: how Saudi Arabia’s F1 debut is shaping up

The promoter of the 2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Thursday revealed the layout of the newest circuit in F1 – the Jeddah Street Circuit.

The first ever Formula 1 race to take place in the kingdom will make its debut as the penultimate round of this year’s 23-race FIA Formula 1 World Championship on the weekend of December 3–5.

The unveiling illustrates how the street circuit will feature no less than 27 corners and will stretch to 6.175km in length, making it the second longest circuit on the current F1 calendar behind the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

With average speeds expected to reach at least 250km/hr, it is also set to be in the top five fastest F1 circuits, with cars projected to reach top speeds of up to 322km/hr as they race towards Turn 27.

Additionally, three consecutive sections of the circuit have been marked out as potential DRS Zones, ensuring plenty of overtaking opportunities for the drivers throughout the race.

Located in Jeddah’s Corniche area on the Red Sea, approximately 12km north of the city centre, the race in the kingdom’s second-biggest city by population will take place at night under the lights.

Developed in partnership by Tilke Engineers and F1’s own Motorsports Division, the circuit design has made strong use of the long, sweeping roads along the Corniche area, using existing roads as much as possible.

Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Faisal (pictured above), president of the Saudi Automobile & Motorsport Federation (SAMF) said: “We are looking forward to welcoming motorsport fans to Saudi Arabia. Next December will be a huge moment, when we host the biggest event in Motorsports (Formula 1).

“Even though this is the first time we will host a Formula 1 Grand Prix, delivering such important international events is further confirmation of the kingdom’s ability to manage and organise these events to the highest standards for our fans and growing young population.”

Ross Brawn, Formula 1 managing director motorsport, added: “It’s always very exciting to release the details of a new circuit and the Jeddah Street Circuit is no exception. We have worked closely with the team at Tilke and with the promoter to ensure we have a track that provides exciting wheel to wheel racing for our fans and challenges all of the drivers.”

Tickets for the 2021 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be going on sale shortly.