Former Wimbledon champion to launch tennis academy in Dubai

Marion Bartoli, the former French tennis star and 2013 Wimbledon champion, is planning to open a tennis academy in Dubai with the aim of discovering and nurturing future Emirati champions.

The 36-year-old Frenchwoman, who announced her retirement from tennis in 2013, revealed her plans during a visit to Dubai Sports Council, where she was received by Saeed Hareb, secretary general of Dubai Sports Council, and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, assistant secretary general.

Bartoli, who also reached the finals at Wimbledon in 2007 but lost to Venus Williams, said: “I absolutely love this place and will never think about living elsewhere in the world. I recommend to everyone to come here and discover this beautiful city.

“I love Dubai because it is a very safe place and it has beautiful weather all year long. I just love to sit on the beach and think about my life and what I want to do.”

Speaking about her plans to open a tennis academy in Dubai, she added: “My new project is about opening a tennis academy here in Dubai for local Emirati tennis player to become a champion and one day have the chance to play in Wimbledon and elsewhere, and, of course, for all other kids, especially for French kids who are here in Dubai.”

Hareb said Dubai Sports Council is always ready to support projects and initiatives that enrich and enhance Dubai’s burgeoning sports sector.

Bartoli, who cruised to the 2013 Wimbledon title without dropping a set, revealed she has been a Dubai resident since the end of 2013, moving to the emirate weeks after calling time on her playing career.

In total, she won eight singles titles in 14 seasons on the WTA Tour, reaching a high of No 7 in the rankings and winning more than $11 million in prize money.