Abu Dhabi set to add Spartan world champs to global sporting events roster

Abu Dhabi has confirmed it will host the first overseas edition of the Spartan World Championship later this year, attracting some of the world’s best obstacle course racers to the emirate.

The Spartan World Championship will take place in the Liwa desert, Abu Dhabi’s western region, from December 2-5, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council has announced.

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of UAE National Day, the championship – held for the first time outside the United States – features the Elite Spartan World Championship, the Spartan Team World Championship and the Spartan Kids World Championship.

Aref Al Awani, general secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said in comments published by state news agency WAM: “The Spartan Worlds is a unique and ground-breaking event to take place at the spectacular Liwa desert in Abu Dhabi.”

The event, previously slated for December 2020, was postponed due to the international travel restrictions following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The 2021 Spartan season is well underway, and our athletes are back with a vengeance,” said Spartan founder and CEO Joe De Sena.

“We cannot wait to create a whole new experience for our global community as we travel to the desert for the most epic World Championship in Spartan history, at a time when it is most needed.

“We’re continually grateful to the support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council… for welcoming Spartans to their spectacular emirate.”

Last year, Ali Al Shaiba, executive director, DCT-Abu Dhabi, said he believed “the sky is the limit” when it comes to hosting huge global sporting events in the UAE capital.

He was speaking after the emirate hosted the inaugural UFC Fight Island event as part of a five-year agreement with the UFC to bring regular bouts to the city.

The emirate already hosts the final leg on the F1 Grand Prix calendar and attracts some of the very best names in the world of tennis each year for the Mubadala Championships, while the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship ((pictured above) brings in top golfers and thousands of spectators.