UFC set to return to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island in October

UFC, the global mixed martial arts organisation, and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have announced that UFC will return to the UAE capital in October.

The return of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week will be headlined by UFC 267 on Saturday October 30.

This second edition of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week comes as part of the five-year partnership forged by UFC and DCT Abu Dhabi that called for UFC to bring championship events to Abu Dhabi until 2023.

The inaugural Abu Dhabi Showdown Week was held in September 2019 and culminated with UFC 242: Khabib v Poirier in front of a sold-out crowd of over 14,000 fans on Yas Island.

Abu Dhabi went on to cement its position as the international fight capital of the world and further strengthen its partnership with UFC by becoming the official home of UFC Fight Island, the combat sports phenomenon that captured the imagination of the sports world.

A total of 12 UFC Fight Island events have been held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi since July 2020, allowing for UFC athletes from all around the world to compete in a safe bubble during the pandemic.

As Abu Dhabi gradually reopens to welcome tourists once again, UFC will be able to return to the emirate, allowing fans to witness the thrill of a live event at the Etihad Arena.

“We are going back to Abu Dhabi in October,” said UFC president Dana White. “Abu Dhabi is incredible – I love that place and the people. I have been talking about all of the things we are working on. I plan on getting all the deals buttoned up this summer. I can’t wait to go back and share everything we are working on together.”

“This is indeed a truly special milestone for Abu Dhabi and yet another indication of the strength of our partnership with UFC, as well as Abu Dhabi’s readiness to host momentous sporting events,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director, Tourism and Marketing, at DCT Abu Dhabi.

“Following the success of the previous Fight Island editions, the ultimate goal was always to bring back fans, and with hard work, collaboration and coordination across Abu Dhabi government entities, public and private sectors and our UFC partners, we will be able to achieve this once again, allowing fans to experience the thrill of live events once again in a safe and secure environment, which remains our utmost priority.”

UFC 267 will be shown live via global broadcasters across the world and streamed on UFC Arabia, the first Arabic-language streaming subscription service in the region.