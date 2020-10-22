UAE telecom giants see profits recover after coronavirus lockdown

The UAE’s two telecom giants, Etisalat and Du, on Thursday reported increases in net profits for the third quarter of 2020 as they reported the first signs of recovery following the coronavirus lockdown of the previous quarter.

Telecoms giant Etisalat reported consolidated net profits of AED2.41 billion ($656 million) for the third quarter 2020, a 6 percent growth over the corresponding quarter of 2019.

The company said it generated revenues of AED38.64 billion in the January-September period of 2020, down 0.5 percent from AED38.85 billion in the year-ago period.

Aggregate subscribers reached 149 million, representing a year on year increase of 1 percent.

Hatem Dowidar, acting CEO of Etisalat Group, said in comments published by state news agency WAM: “Etisalat’s performance in the third quarter exemplifies resilience in these uncertain times the world is going through.”

Etisalat previously reported a three percent rise in net profit to AED4.6 billion for the first six months of 2020, despite the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the company accelerating its digital offering.

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), better known as Du, reported a 41.6 percent quarter-over-quarter growth in its quarterly net income to AED824 million, boosted by the sale of its stake in a data centre.

The telco said Q3 revenues increased by 0.7 percent to AED2.69 billion, compared to the previous quarter, reflecting the first signs of recovery in the economic activity and the re-opening of tourism in the UAE.

Fahad Al Hassawi, acting CEO of EITC said: “With the start of the recovery in the UAE market, we are pleased to see green shoots of recovery across our business too, for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. Compared to Q2, characterised by lockdowns and severe disruptions in business activity, our Q3 results show good improvement.

“For our customers, we have significantly increased our capex spend for network deployment and maintenance, including the rollout of 5G across the country.”