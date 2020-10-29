UAE unveils new satellite project to boost space sector ambitions

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced a new satellite project called the MBZ-SAT.

It will become the second satellite to be fully developed and built by a team of Emirati engineers after KhalifaSat.

To be developed at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in Dubai, the MBZ-SAT is expected to be launched in 2023.Sheikh Mohammed (pictured below) said: “The space sector is a key strategic sector that we strongly support, due to its role in improving the quality of life for people and providing humanity with innovative solutions for a better future.

“With the help of our national talent, we can raise the level of our ambitions and continue to support international efforts in the field of space science to serve the interests of both the region and the world.”

The name MBZ-SAT was chosen for the new satellite in honour of Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.The name of the previous satellite, KhalifaSat, was chosen in honour of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. Launched into space in October 2018, KhalifaSat was the first satellite to be designed and completely developed in the UAE by a 100 percent Emirati team.

MBZ-SAT will be equipped with an automated system for arranging images round-the-clock, ensuring that it provides the highest quality standards of satellite images intended for commercial use globally.

This project will strengthen the UAE’s partnerships in the space industry between the public and private sectors, the Dubai Ruler said.MBZ-SAT will contribute to meeting the growing commercial demand for high-resolution satellite images that will show details within an area of less than one square metre. After launching the satellite into low earth orbit, the ground station team at MBRSC will analyse the data received from it, provide recommendations, high-resolution data and images to local and international entities.

Satellite imagery is particularly useful in aiding and tackling natural disasters to help plan relief efforts and aid in rebuilding efforts.

Commercial and government entities will be able to place an order online for high-res imaging round the clock and the image processing and downloads can be completed in less than two hours from receiving the request, depending on the satellite’s location.

The development of MBZ-SAT aims to enhance the UAE’s space sector by focusing on a sustainable ecosystem comprising of local players in the field of manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, electronic boards, specialised testing facilities and data analysis. MBRSC has partnered with private companies in space technology and said it plans to further improve on this partnership to create a sustainable space sector in the UAE.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, chairman, MBRSC, said: “We believe that sustainable partnerships and collaborative efforts between public and private players is the need of the hour.

“The announcement of the launch of the new satellite MBZ-SAT and its services is just a glimpse into what the future holds for the UAE. It is incumbent upon us, along with our partners, to work together to foster opportunities that contribute to the sustainable and inclusive growth of our nation.

Yousuf Hamad AlShaibani, director general, MBRSC, added: “The new mission will further extend the position of MBRSC as a pioneer in the region’s space sector and expand our abilities to serve a more global client base. It is also key to further cementing the UAE’s position as a competitive player in the global space industry.”

MBRSC was founded in 2006 and is home to the UAE National Space Programme. It launched DubaiSat-1, DubaiSat-2 and, more recently, KhalifaSat from Tanegashima Space Centre in Japan.

The centre is also responsible for the Emirates Mars Mission called Hope Probe, the first Arab interplanetary mission, which was launched in July with the probe expected to reach the Martian orbit by 2021.

It also manages the UAE Astronaut Programme, which saw the launch of Hazza Al Mansoori, the first Emirati Astronaut, to the International Space Station last year, and the development of the Mars 2117 Programme to build a human colony on Mars.