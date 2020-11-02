UAE’s Mubadala invests in AI, cloud computing firm G42

Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investment company, on Monday announced that it will become an investor in Group42 (G42), an artificial intelligence and cloud computing company, via the integration of Injazat and Khazna Data Centres.

As a result of the transaction, Injazat and Khazna – both nurtured over the past decade as part of Mubadala’s information, communications & technology portfolio – will become part of G42’s deepening technology capabilities.

Mubadala group CEO and managing director, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, said: “For Mubadala, this decision is consistent with our strategy of investing in next-generation technology companies that are poised for substantial growth. G42 is highly respected as a technology leader, with a broad portfolio covering major areas including healthcare, smart cities, analytics, and energy.”

Mubadala group CEO and managing director, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak

Al Mubarak added: “We incubated Khazna and Injazat and invested in them to become leaders in their field. G42 will benefit from their strong operational capabilities and complementary offerings. With the outstanding talent this adds to G42, it will continue to break new ground across many key sectors.”

Peng Xiao, CEO of Group 42, said: “We are looking forward to the expertise Mubadala brings to our organisation, having founded and grown not only these two thriving companies, but also other complementary businesses.”

Injazat is a regional market leader for digital transformation, cloud and cyber security while Khazna provides organisations with dedicated commercial wholesale data centre solutions to meet the growing need for data centre operations in the UAE.

As a result of the transaction, Mubadala will become a minority shareholder in G42.

Peng Xiao, CEO of Group 42

G42 has been instrumental in the area of healthcare, putting its world ranked supercomputer, Artemis, to work as part of a national project launched by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health, to decode the human genome in order to improve patient care for the entire population.

G42 has also recently been actively involved in the UAE’s effort to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, leading programs including advanced diagnostics and testing as well as phase three clinical trials for a vaccine.

Today’s announcement is the latest in G42’s efforts to add to its growing technology portfolio. In January, it announced the acquisition of Bayanat, an end-to-end geospatial data products and services provider, and in September G42 became the first UAE-based company to establish an office in Israel, following the signing of the Abraham Accords.

Mubadala’s $232 billion portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Mubadala has offices in London, Rio de Janeiro, Moscow, New York, San Francisco and Beijing.