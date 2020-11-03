Disrupting the last mile delivery with communications APIs in retail and logistics

The growth of digital transformation throughout industries across the world has been astounding. But nowhere has the digital transition been more pronounced than within companies in the logistics and transportation industry.

Savvy organizations are recognising the game-changing benefits that come with digital transformation, such as:

heightened efficiency and consumer experiences

broader awareness and reach of products and services

higher productivity

innovative business models

Purchasing Power Shifts to E-Commerce

A seamless last-mile experience becomes crucial to satisfying consumers’ needs, as more and more purchasing power shifts to e-commerce. The resulting surge of shipments has made digital transformation and last-mile innovation imperative to streamline logistics and transportation processes.

To realise the benefits of digital transformation, companies must adopt new practices and deploy innovative technologies to support them.

The online buying journey rarely follows a straight line—with Vonage’s flexible communications APIs, it’s now easier than ever to program any conversation to strike at precisely the right moment and on any channel.

With Vonage Communications APIs, businesses can create seamless customer experiences that drive acquisition, engagement, and loyalty. It’s time to elevate your e-commerce journey with communications APIs.

Dozens of customer touchpoints within various industries, like retail and e-commerce, have been reimagined with Vonage Communications APIs. This includes the implementation and best practices the Vonage team has learned from working with global e-commerce brands such as Alibaba, Expedia, Zalora, and Vinted.

Just ask Mohammed Sleeq, Chief Digital Officer at Aramex . The company has been around for over 35 years and is today a logistics and transportation solutions leader and innovator. Based in Dubai, Aramex operates in over 65 countries, with 16,500+ employees.

Retailers and Consumers Will No Longer Wait

Consumers are no longer willing to wait at home for days on end to receive their parcel deliveries. Anywhere and anytime fulfillment services are the new normal for the customer journey. With consumers in the power seat, they are setting the expectation as to how and when they will receive their purchases—including last-minute delivery changes.

Retail Systems Research reports

Speed—50 percent offer two-day delivery or faster. Convenience—40 percent offer online returns. Collaboration—60 percent manage sell-through with shared analytics.

Consumers have a wider array of delivery options now, which means that logistics companies must be able to deliver on a different set of expectations, including the ability to:

Empower consumers with a parcel delivery service that allows them to determine the details, including how, when, and where their deliveries will occur. Provide consumers with secure, 24/7 delivery options, including pickup or drop off locations and lockers. Offer greater flexibility through a range of delivery time options, instead of focusing solely on delivery speed.

Behind each of these new expectations that empower consumers with greater delivery control, location options, and flexibility, there are also key interactions or touch points that give logistics and retail commerce companies the opportunity to elevate the customer experience.

Communications APIs Elevates E-Commerce and Logistics

It could be a voice call that saves a customer from a parcel delivery mishap. A notification that avoids future frustration. A message that anticipates a tricky moment and seamlessly overcomes it. Or a video call when nothing else can replace human interaction.

No matter the scenario, conversations that strike at the right moment and on the right channel can meet any challenge and pave the way for great customer experiences and memorable journeys.

While logistics and retail commerce companies previously were more focused on details like delivery fulfillment and speed, they now have to reshift their focus to meeting customer expectations.

Aramex and the Last Mile Digital Transformation

“[…] the rise of a new breed of competition, fuelled by the growth of global e-commerce, is changing the competitive landscape.”Mohammed Sleeq, Chief Digital Officer at Aramex

In recent years, Sleeq and his team have been key contributors to the company’s ongoing digital transformation.

“While we continue to compete with the traditional global logistics operators, the rise of a new breed of competition, fuelled by the growth of global e-commerce, is changing the competitive landscape,” said Sleeq. “In order to remain competitive, we need to upgrade our technology-enabled solutions to allow for faster and more efficient delivery of parcels from point A to point B.”

Sleeq explained that what is disrupting the industry more than anything else today are the new “Last Mile” technologies used by both large and small e-tailers and the new digital logistics operators.

Last Mile Delivery Disruptors

In the journey from warehouse shelf to customer doorstep, the “last mile” of delivery is the final and most important step of the process—it’s when the package is delivered to the consumer.

Although this step is critical in terms of providing a positive customer experience, last mile delivery has traditionally been the most expensive and time-consuming part of the fulfilment process. Innovation is changing that.

New, advanced technology-enabled fulfilment solutions are at the heart of this digital transformation.

“We’re talking about everything from autonomous vehicles and drones all the way to applying data science to enhance the customer experience, or finding the location of a customer and their last mile preferences and almost eliminating the need to contact them via phone,” said Sleeq.

“We can today identify and deploy the best communications solutions to ease and expedite delivery. What happens in that last mile will continue to be the primary differentiation factor for companies such as Aramex, and this is where the company has focused its resources over the past year and where it will continue to in the future.”

Digital Communications Transformed: That’s WhatsApp!

Aramex needed to communicate with customers through the apps that they currently use and enjoy. Its integration with Vonage not only enables the use of WhatsApp, but the Vonage Messages API also allows the company to give its customers the ability to use other preferred communications apps.

With so much at stake, the team at Aramex needed to make sure that the technology platforms selected to support their digital transition enabled the highest level of efficiency. Aramex started by choosing the Vonage SMS API for its two-factor authentication capabilities, as well as its fundamental communication tools for last mile delivery.

With this choice, the foundation was laid for an enduring technology and business relationship between the two companies.

Becoming More Mobile and Connected With Communications APIs

“The more mobile we become and the more digital we become, we need to access as many channels as possible to connect with our customers.”Mohammed Sleeq, Chief Digital Officer at Aramex

The next major milestone in the relationship would be opening up an important new channel for Aramex customer communications— WhatsApp . Aramex was able to use the new WhatsApp Business solution enabled by the Vonage Messages API. Through the Vonage Messages API, customers are able to choose from SMS, MMS, the WhatsApp Business solution, Facebook Messenger, Viber and more.

“Instead of having to integrate each channel or communication centre separately, Vonage provides the access we need to use a variety of different communications channels, leaving the choice in the hands of the consumer,” said Sleeq.

Eliminating Last-Mile Inefficiencies, Elevating Customer Experience

The Aramex-WhatsApp Business solution service, supported by Vonage, will provide customers with a highly integrated communication and messaging channel.

The features Aramex currently offers are “find the nearest Aramex location” and a “track and trace” functionality. Future digital enhancements will include “on-demand and customised customer interaction for shipment notifications.”

Over the past couple of years, Aramex has been focusing its efforts on digitising and streamlining its processes and minimising the number of delivery attempts that need to be made.

The company is also innovating the way it navigates through various regions and major markets where it delivers shipments. With the Vonage Messages API, Aramex is able to enhance its customer service through the WhatsApp Business solution by increasing the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of deliveries.

AI-Based Intelligence in Logistics

“The integration with the WhatsApp Business solution through the Vonage Messages API enables us to communicate with our customers and receive precise delivery instructions on time and in an efficient manner.”Mohammed Sleeq, Chief Digital Officer at Aramex

Aramex’s chief digital officer agrees that the more channels it is able to offer and the more AI-based intelligence it can provide through those channels, the better it will be able to enhance its delivery processes and navigate through the last mile.

According to Sleeq, “Vonage’s APIs help Aramex make sure that our Last Mile infrastructure becomes more efficient. We will now be able to reach our customers in a variety of convenient ways and minimise the number of delivery attempts made. It’s all about enhancing the customer experience and improving the customer’s journey. Vonage is an important component in helping us achieve these goals.”

The more mobile it becomes and the more digital it becomes, the better access it will have when it comes to engaging with customers on their preferred channels.