Why the UAE is ready for the new ‘remote reality’ after coronavirus

There’s no going back to the way things were pre-coronavirus but the UAE is well prepared for this new “remote reality”, according to a senior executive at Zoom Video Communications.

Derek Pando, head of international and partner marketing at Zoom, arguably the pandemic’s success story whose users rocketed around the world during lockdown, said the UAE was in a strong position due to its commitment to digital transformation.

“We very much hope for a return to prior-pandemic times, but we recognise that technology is going to play a critical role not only in the transition back but also in what the new expectations are for a post-Covid world,” said Pando, speaking at a virtual media round table.

The UAE is well prepared for this remote reality, given its advancement in digital transformation over the past few years, said Pando, pictured below.

“When we think about the Gulf states and the UAE, what has been a view of the future is the region’s commitment to digital transformation,” he added.

“Even prior to the pandemic there was such an emphasis on the governmental level to modernise the workforce and digitise the economy and we really saw that bear fruit in the pandemic in a way that no one anticipated,” he said.

California-based Zoom provides videotelephony and online chat services through a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform and is used for teleconferencing, telecommuting, distance education, and social relations.

As lockdowns around the world closed offices and made working from home compulsory for vast numbers of the working population, Zoom stepped in and in April it peaked at over 300 million daily meeting participants – up from 10 million in December 2019.

It’s popularity was also seen in the UAE where 76 percent of Emiratis surveyed chose Zoom as their favourite video collaboration platform. A further 83 percent of those surveyed said they would continue using the platform beyond the current coronavirus crisis.

The survey of Emirati nationals was conducted by Zoom to get an understanding of people’s views and how they line up with the UAE’s vision for digital transformation, said Sam Tayan, managing director for the Middle East and Africa at Zoom.

In mid-June, figures indicated that Zoom had gained one million free and paid users in the UAE following a month of lockdown measures which were implemented by authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Tayan said he was impressed by how innovative the UAE has been in its adoption of Zoom.

“We have seen some fantastic use cases across the UAE: marriages, musical performances, awards ceremonies, family get-togethers and marketing events for everything from shampoo to cars have all been happening on Zoom,” said Tayan, pictured below.

Pando added: “What we have been most impressed by is the innovation that has happened across different sectors of the economy. We have seen people adapting to virtual learning and seen people adapting their business models and working remotely. We’ve been inspired by how quickly this is happening, particularly in the UAE.”

As well as the world has learned to function remotely, the future will not be purely digital, according to Pando.

Tayan agreed. “The future of the workplace will be blended,” he said, adding that of those surveyed in the UAE, 31 percent said they will continue to work from home full time while 27 percent expect to be at the office full time and 38 percent prefer a blended environment of both remote and office work.