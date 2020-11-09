Dubai ruler reveals Mars orbit arrival date for Hope Probe

The Emirates Mars Mission (EMM), the first interplanetary mission undertaken by an Arab nation, has announced the successful completion of TCM3 – its third and last major trajectory correction manoeuvre.

Mars Hope’s arrival and Mars Orbit Insertion (MOI) will mean the United Arab Emirates will become the fifth nation to reach the Red planet.

With 189 million kilometres remaining, the Hope Probe will reach its planned orbit around Mars on February 9, 2021. It has already covered 60 percent of its journey, equivalent to 290 million kilometres in 111 days since its launch on July 20.

The Hope probe has completed its last trajectory correction maneuver after travelling 290 million km into space in 111 days. We officially announce Hope probe will arrive to Mars on Feb. 9, 2021 at 7:42pm UAE timing. We will celebrate the arrival of the first Arab mission to Mars — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 8, 2020

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to announce the official arrival date of the Hope Probe, adding that it would arrive at 7:42pm UAE time.

In a statement, he praised the EMM team’s efforts and said: “You are achieving this mission with success that far exceeds expectations. We will celebrate together – by God’s will – on February 9, when the Hope Probe reaches its orbit.”

Having already completed the launch and early operations phases, the probe is currently in the third of six stages of its journey.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announces the official arrival date of the Hope Probe to planet Mars; the first interplanetary mission undertaken by an Arab nation.https://t.co/3iHg5MqkjG pic.twitter.com/SLnekQUrjT — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 8, 2020

Dubai Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, added: “The Hope Probe mission is the culmination of a 50-year journey, which began in 1971. It also marks the beginning of another 50 years that will bring about major achievements based in the fields of science, knowledge and innovation. Our nation does not have the word impossible in its dictionary and our leadership will not settle for anything less than the first place.”

The probe will remain in scientific orbit for a full Martian year (687 Earth days) and continue to take pictures of Mars and send them to the earth station.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency and EMM science lead, said: “EMM’s Hope Probe is an important milestone in the UAE’s history,” adding that its arrival to Mars will open new scientific horizons and will turn the UAE into a knowledge-exporting country instead of an importer of knowledge.

The Hope Probe carries three tools to measure and study Martian atmosphere, and weighs about 1,350 kg – the size of a small car. It was designed and built by MBRSC engineers in cooperation with global knowledge transfer partners.