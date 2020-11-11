GITEX 2020 to bring five cutting-edge tech shows to Dubai

The Middle East’s tech extravaganza, GITEX, will bring together five mind blowing shows under one roof this year. Attendees will be able to sample a packed conference agenda from GITEX 2020, GITEX Future Stars, GISEC, Future Blockchain Summit and Marketing Mania.

The UAE is open for business and GITEX 2020 is opening its doors to the world’s premium tech firms and an army of tech fans. This year’s show will offer a veritable cornucopia of technology launches and innovation, so attendees will be able to get hands on with the latest gadgets and devices.

This year’s event will host the industry’s key players from more than 60 countries including Japan, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Italy, Nigeria, Turkey, Belgium, Romania and India.

Held in the Dubai World Trade Centre, GITEX 2020 will apply the most rigorous health and safety standards, as laid out by government authorities, including Dubai Health Authority and Dubai Municipality, to ensure the health and safety of everyone on its premises. Attendees can visit the event in full confidence that the highest standards of safety and hygiene are being applied.

GITEX attendees will be socially distanced at presentations

As the only face to face technology event to be held in 2020, GITEX 2020 attendees will be able to hear key insights from a huge range of international speakers and influencers and interact with exhibitors across the five shows.

So, let’s take a closer look at what’s on offer at GITEX 2020.

GITEX 2020

Now in its 40th year, GITEX needs little introduction. As the region’s premium technology event, GITEX will bring together the leading players from the global tech sector. GITEX 2020 will be the only major technology show to be held in a face to face setting this year, so this is your only chance to get up close and personal with the plethora of new tech and gadgets that will be on display during the show.

The packed conference agenda and exhibition areas will centre on the key themes of 5G, AI, Analytics, Future Mobility, Digital Economies, Cybersecurity and Cloud and Edge computing – everything that will underpin our future digital lives.

GITEX Future Stars

GITEX Future Stars is the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia’s biggest start-up event. Playing host to a plethora of startups from across the world, the event will provide a platform for some of the world’s most innovative young companies. The show will attract a host of global investors and accelerators in 2020, GITEX Future Stars will bring together financers and startups to fast track their development. The show will hear insights from international business moguls, including Brett King, founder and CEO of Move; Nolan Bushnell, founder of ATARI and Halfa Al Kaylani, founder and chairman of The Arab International Women’s Forum.

GISEC

GISEC will bring together attendees and exhibitors from the international security sector, from multinational distributors to the world’s most promising cybersecurity companies and startups, with a focus on enterprise, AI, blockchain, 5G, IoT and cloud based technologies.

The event will bring together showcase innovations from the industry’s leading players, with SPIRE Solutions, Etisalat Digital, emt Technologies, Fortinet, Ingram Micro, Qualys and Huawei all confirmed as exhibitors at GISEC 2020.

Future Blockchain Summit

Blockchain solutions will inevitably be at the very foundation of our future digital lives – underpinning the digital transformation initiatives of businesses looking to emerge quickly and proactively from the Covid 19 slump.

The Future Blockchain Summit will expand the conversations, business opportunities and innovations across the industry. The event will welcome top Blockchain enterprises, startups and the most influential minds of the industry for five days of power networking and learning, unlike any other show you will have experienced.

Marketing Mania

Marketing Mania promises to be a captivating learning experience, for marketers across the tech sector. The event will bring together the brightest and most forward-thinking CMOs, brand strategists, creative directors, and heads of marketing from some of the world’s leading firms.

The event will offer keynote addresses from a selection of rockstar speakers from across the marketing world, including Magnus Djaba, global president & CEO, Saatchi & Saatchi; Sophie Devonshire, CEO, The Marketing Society; and Matthias Schranner, CEO and Founder of The Schranner Negotiation Institute. The packed conference agenda will span a huge range of topics, offering attendees valuable insight into the work practices of some of the world’s premium marketing gurus.

