Smart Dubai to spotlight smart city progress at GITEX

Smart Dubai has announced that it will be highlighting the latest developments in the emirate’s city-wide smart transformation at the 40th GITEX Technology Week, which will be held on December 6-10 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

During the show, Smart Dubai also aims to spotlight the initiatives it has developed in partnership with various government entities to address the current global crisis.

This year’s event also coincides with Smart Dubai’s fifth anniversary, and the entity’s participation is set to shed light on the progress it has made in its mission to transform Dubai into the world’s smartest and happiest city, as well as the advancements recorded across various strategic digital transformation plans and projects.

Smart Dubai will also be looking to underline the importance and role of technology in facilitating people’s lives and supporting various city sectors. Several government entities will be joining Smart Dubai’s pavilion to showcase their existing and new services.

An ideal platform

“GITEX Technology Week presents a prominent international platform that brings together leading global figures from the technology and smart city sectors to discuss and exchange ideas,” asserted His Excellency Younus Al Nasser, Assistant Director General of Smart Dubai, and CEO of the Dubai Data Establishment. “It is an ideal opportunity for governments, companies, and individuals to get a closer look at international smart city trends and explore best practices and success stories in the sector.”

“We take part in this year’s edition of the event as we celebrate the five-year anniversary of the establishment of Smart Dubai,” H.E. added. “This makes us more determined to position Dubai as a leader in terms of smart cities, and as a city that has developed its own unique approach to providing innovative services and initiatives, employing advanced technologies to make people’s lives easier and happier.”

He also noted that Smart Dubai’s services have demonstrated their effectiveness in addressing global challenges such as the COVID-19 outbreak, which allowed Dubai to set the standard among smart cities, offering a successful model to be emulated around the world.”

This article originally appeared on ITP.net, our sister site.