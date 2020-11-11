Top 5 reasons to attend GITEX 2020

As the only face-to-face tech event scheduled to take part anywhere in the world during 2020, you hardly need more reasons to attend. This year’s show will bring together the biggest and best tech companies from across the world with thousands of businesses here in the UAE.

Here are our top five reasons to attend the show this year:

An international extravaganza

GITEX 2020 will be a truly international tech showcase, bringing together the crème de la crème of business innovation solutions and first time launches from more than 60 countries including Japan, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Italy, France, Egypt and India, to name just a few. GITEX 2020 will bring the world of tech to the streets of Dubai.

AI and 5G focus

The UAE has one of the most progressive and ambitious digital economies in the world, with 5G and Artificial Intelligence set to play a pivotal role in the growth of businesses across the country. GITEX 2020 will offer invaluable insight into the transformative power of Automation & AI, 5G, Cloud & Edge platforms, Deep Learning and Big Data initiatives across a swathe of industry verticals. If you work for an SME or fintech firm, you really can’t afford to miss this year’s show.

Heavyweight players

GITEX always attracts the biggest names in tech and this year will be no exception. Huawei, Lenovo, Avaya, Honeywell, Etisalat, NetApp, Software AG and Zoho are just some of the thousands of enterprises showcasing their cutting-edge innovations at this year’s show.

Five shows for the price of one

This year, GITEX is putting five jaw-dropping shows under one roof. Attendees will get the chance to experience all five events when they purchase their GITEX 2020 pass. The show will comprise of GITEX Tech Week, GITEX Future Stars, GISEC, Future Blockchain Summit and Marketing Mania.

Content is king

Visitors to this year’s show will get to experience a stunning 70 plus hours of free content, covering the Africa Investment Forum and Security X-Labs. They will also be given the opportunity to listen to key insights from the best AI companies and the world’s most wanted hackers live on stage. This year’s show will be a veritable feast of information.

This article originally appeared on ITP.net, our sister site