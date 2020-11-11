Red Hat to showcase an array of open-source tech at GITEX 2020

Open source specialist IT and networking firm, Red Hat, is looking forward to playing a starring role at GITEX 2020, as it showcases a range of 5G, edge computing and hybrid cloud technologies at the show.

The US-based tech giant has had a busy year, following its $34 billion acquisition by IBM in July 2019. During 2020, Red Hat has played a key part in the role out of 5G mobile networks around the world, helping operators with their digital network transformation initiatives.

Despite the inevitable disruption caused by the international coronavirus pandemic, telcos have pressed on with the rollout of their next generation networks, as consumers demanded ubiquitous connectivity during the pandemic. This has been a busy year for Red Hat as it helped an array of international telcos ramp up their fledgling 5G mobile networks.

“In a year full of unpredictability, it’s nice to be able to depend on things for certain when you can. And here’s what we’re counting on: making the absolute most of our time together at GITEX in December,” a Red Hat spokesperson said in a statement to the press.

5G as a means of boosting business efficiency

Red Hat will be showcasing an array of technical innovations at this year’s show, and will debut a new, interactive booth experience, offering hands-on insights into the company’s latest advances in hybrid cloud, digitalisation and edge computing technologies.

Red Hat will also be playing an active part in GITEX 2020’s packed conference agenda, with the company’s senior director for global telco technical development, Azhar Sayeed, set to participate in an interactive panel discussion: ‘The 5G Road to boosting efficiency in business and industry’.

Sayeed will be joined by Eric Aquaronne, worldwide systems strategy at IBM, and Dr. Chris Cooper, general manager for the data centre group (MEA) at Lenovo, as the panellists discuss the best investment strategies and network transformation initiatives for enterprises looking to take advantage of 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technologies.

There’s still time to join Red Hat and the rest of the tech world’s leading players at GITEX 2020. Click here to check out the rest of the packed agenda and grab your pass today.

This article originally appeared on ITP.net, our sister site