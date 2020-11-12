Why Dubai may have moved to the front of the queue in global talent hunt

With the launch of the recent remote working programme, Dubai is positioning itself at the front of the queue when it comes to taking advantage of the global talent pool, with the rapid digital transformation continuing to change the face of the workforce.

Amir Sohrabi, AVP emerging markets at technology giants Citrix, told Arabian Business the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated that change from the industrial age into the digital economy, rendering geographies and time zones almost a thing of the past.

He said: “Now organisations will be able to have access to really a deep pool of talent, anywhere any-time, to be able to drive innovation, to be able to create the new types of products and services that are going to be demanded by the market. And they’re no longer tethered by geography or time. All of those artificial borders, we see them just disappearing.

Last month authorities in Dubai announced the remote working programme, effectively allowing expat employees to work remotely from the emirate for companies in their home country.

Sohrabi added: “This is a great opportunity for organisations to tap into that deep level of talent that’s out there globally, regionally, and to be able to collaborate together to drive innovation forward.”

According to a global study carried out by Citrix, looking into the future of work in 2035, organisations will invest more in technology and AI than human capital.

However, while the buzz still surrounds advancements such as artificial intelligence (77 percent of professionals believe that AI will significantly speed up the decision making process, making them more productive), virtual reality and augmented reality, as well as talk of jobs in 15 years’ time that have yet to even be created, Sohrabi insisted that the people element will always remain.

He said: “This is not the first time we go through this as a society and a community. At the end of the agriculture age, when we were mostly an agrarian society and we relied on horses and buggies, that changed when the industrial age came in and we didn’t need horses and buggies any more and everyone wondered what was going to happen, because the cars were going to do everything. What would happen to the farms?

“We became a mechanised society, an industrial society and the workplace changed, everything shifted from the farms to the factories and we scaled through the factories. Now we see that shifting again, that tipping point is happening right before our eyes. Our children and their kids are going to be going through an amazing change, but the pace of change is much faster than before.”

Sohrabi added that, as technology and AI takes over time-consuming, mundane tasks, work will become more strategic and employees more engaged – the survey revealed 83 percent of professionals believed that by 2035, technology will automate low-value tasks, freeing workers to focus on the meaningful work they want and are paid to do.

“If it took us 150 years to get through the industrial age, I think we’re talking about an exponential change with regards to digitisation for the better, so I do believe while some jobs will go away, a lot of jobs will be created,” he said.