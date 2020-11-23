Hit Emirati TV series Freej to be developed into electronic game

A partnership between UAE and Saudi-based companies will develop and publish electronic games inspired by the works of Lammtara, the studio behind hit TV series Freej.

In a move to stimulate further investments in the growing games industry, Saudi venture BossBunny Games has signed an agreement with UAE-based Lammtara.

The announcement was made in the presence of Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, the UAE’s Minister of Culture and Youth, and Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, the UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

It said the partnership will strengthen the Saudi-UAE economic cooperation and help acquire a share of the Gulf region in digital technologies, especially in gaming.

Al Kaabi said: “Electronic games have become one of the most rapidly emerging creative industries and contribute to massive investments which lead to great economic development for countries. These are sustainable sectors with continued growth potential at an accelerated pace year-after-year. Both the UAE and Saudi Arabia possess young creative talents and great capabilities in the electronic games industry, and with such developments these will further expand the region’s reach and positive influence.

“We welcome this partnership as it offers strong prospects to empower university talent and groom them in the field of innovation, production and design to become future entrepreneurs. Our dream is to see them propagate local culture and heritage to an international audience,” she added.

Shakhbout described the partnership as a landmark development which would unleash competitive advantages for both Saudi Arabia and the UAE and showcase local culture globally in unique ways.

Aziza Al Ahmadi, founder of BossBunny Games, revealed plans to establish an integrated training centre for the games industry in the coming year, bringing talent from the region’s universities to “hone their skills and potential”.

Mohamed Saeed Hareb, founder and CEO of Lammtara Art Studio, added: “Lammtara’s mission is to create and tell inspiring, magical stories, with class-leading production values and intuitive designs. We are delighted with our partnership with a global electronic games developer in Dubai to take our popular Emirati characters and heritage to a larger audience globally through games on smart devices.”

Lammtara’s other works include the 3D educational series Siraj, Mendos – the only children’s series in the UAE dedicated to the UAE heritage and the cartoon competition programme The Book of Mysteries.

According to recent studies, the Middle East and North Africa region is home to the most active games community in the world with a year-on-year growth rate of 25 percent. The size of the games market in the Middle East and North Africa is set to triple, to reach $ 4.4 billion by 2022.