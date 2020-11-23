56.9 million cyberattacks blocked by Trend Micro over the first half of 2020

Trend Micro has revealed that it blocked 56,873,271 email, URL, malware and banking malware attacks across the GCC over the first half of this year.

The coronavirus pandemic fueled a surge in cyberattacks as hundreds of millions of people were forced to work from home for the first time.

Over just six months, Trend Micro blocked 8.8 million coronavirus-related threats, nearly 92% of which were spam delivered via email. In the GCC, Trend Micro blocked 163,774 coronavirus threats: 127,415 URL attacks, 36,312 email spam attacks and 47 malware attacks.

Remote working presented new opportunities for cybercriminals

“The GCC’s high rates of cyberattacks across email, URL and malware show that cybercriminals are ramping up their exploits of the weak points in organisations’ endpoints, network and cloud — especially with coronavirus-related threats,” said Dr. Moataz Bin Ali, Vice-President for the Middle East and North Africa at Trend Micro.

Trend Micro is set to exhibit at GITEX 2020 under the theme of “The Art of Cybersecurity”. The theme combines Trend Micro’s proven foresight, its XGen security strategy of cross-generational threat defense solutions and passionate people to make cybersecurity a work of art.

During the show, Trend Micro will showcase cybersecurity solutions across cloud (Cloud One Hybrid Cloud Security); user protection for endpoints (Apex One) email and web, detection and response (XDR); Operational Technology (OT) and Industrial Control security (TXOne Networks); and network protection from known, unknown, and undisclosed threats (Network Defense).

Cybersecurity’s role in digital transformation

“As the region’s only in-person technology event in 2020, GITEX is a key event for Trend Micro to spread the importance of cybersecurity in the shift to digital transformation,” added Dr. Bin Ali.

“We are returning to GITEX to show how Middle East organisations can reinvent their cybersecurity posture and processes”

